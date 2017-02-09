Ghosts of Rio's Olympics
A view of the Olympic Aquatics Stadium, which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Less than six month after Rio de Janeiro hosted the first-ever Olympics in South America, game venues sit idle and already in disrepair, raising questions about a...more
A lack of activity and upkeep is plaguing facilities including the site of swimming competitions, where craters from disassembled pools collect stagnant water, and Rio's famed Maracana stadium, site of the opening and closing ceremonies....more
An aerial view shows the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A view of the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. Federal, state and local governments, along with private partners, paid more than 40 billion reais ($12.8 billion) to host the Olympics, about 7 billion of which was for game venues and related facilities. Now...more
A woman carries a baby in front of the Deodoro Sports Complex. The clapboard reads: " We are in recess for maintenance of the pool, we will return in January. Merry Christmas and Happy new year". Picture taken on February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar...more
Children play soccer at the Olympic park which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schimit (L) of Brazil play against Philip Dalhausser and Nick Lucena of the U.S during a beach volleyball friendly match. Before the games, organizers touted the venues as facilities that could easily be repurposed in...more
A view of part of the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A view of the Arena Carioca, which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view shows the Olympic park which was used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
