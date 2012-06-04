Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 4, 2012 | 7:25pm IST

Ghosts of Tiananmen

<p>A Beijing citizen stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Beijing citizen stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 04, 2012

A Beijing citizen stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 12
<p>A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File </p>

A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File

Monday, June 04, 2012

A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File

Close
2 / 12
<p>A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square which state the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka</p>

A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square which state the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Monday, June 04, 2012

A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square which state the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Close
3 / 12
<p>Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Monday, June 04, 2012

Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Close
4 / 12
<p>Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb</p>

Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Monday, June 04, 2012

Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Close
5 / 12
<p>An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 04, 2012

An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 12
<p>Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Tse-Tung, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb</p>

Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Tse-Tung, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Monday, June 04, 2012

Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Tse-Tung, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Close
7 / 12
<p>Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, June 04, 2012

Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
8 / 12
<p>Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 04, 2012

Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 12
<p>Student protesters construct a tent to protest them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka </p>

Student protesters construct a tent to protest them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Monday, June 04, 2012

Student protesters construct a tent to protest them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Close
10 / 12
<p>A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho </p>

A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho

Monday, June 04, 2012

A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho

Close
11 / 12
<p>The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb</p>

The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Monday, June 04, 2012

The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Anti corruption hunger strike

Anti corruption hunger strike

Next Slideshows

Anti corruption hunger strike

Anti corruption hunger strike

Anna Hazare, his team members and Baba Ramdev observe a day long hunger strike against corruption.

03 Jun 2012
Flotilla on the Thames

Flotilla on the Thames

A 1,000-boat armada salutes the Queen for the Diamond Jubilee.

04 Jun 2012
Joy, sorrow as Mubarak sentenced

Joy, sorrow as Mubarak sentenced

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak has been sentenced to life in prison.

02 Jun 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

02 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast