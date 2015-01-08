Giant sinkholes
People look at a loaded truck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province December 12, 2014.
Concrete is poured into a 15 foot wide sinkhole on the driveway of a house in Walters Ash, southern England, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pasco County
Workers stand around a sinkhole in the middle of a street in Beijing, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A sinkhole that opened up at the intersection of Laurier Avenue E and Waller Street, in Ottawa, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue
A rescue team works under a caved-in area on a road in Loudi, Hunan province, China, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers look into a sinkhole caused by a broken water main in Chicago, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
People stand next to an 82 foot diameter pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers repair a cave-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Miranda Government
Local residents inspect a road that collapsed when a flash flood swept through Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, Australia, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alicia Morrison
A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Local residents look at a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial
Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 8, 2009. A taxi and a few motorbikes fell into the hole, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, Germany, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt
A stranded car is hoisted from a collapsed road surface in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily
Members of a television crew stand near a hole in the Paseo Nuevo in San Sebastian, Spain, March 12, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent West
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City, February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino
People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
Blizzard hits Mideast
A storm hits the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region.
Nepal's women-only buses
Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport.
Celebrating the Epiphany
Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.
Space odyssey
Stunning images from the Hubble Telescope.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.