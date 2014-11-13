Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 13, 2014 | 7:50am IST

Giant sinkholes

A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
1 / 30
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pasco County

A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pasco County

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pasco County
Close
2 / 30
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 30
Concrete is poured into a 15 foot wide sinkhole on the driveway of a house in Walters Ash, southern England, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Concrete is poured into a 15 foot wide sinkhole on the driveway of a house in Walters Ash, southern England, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Concrete is poured into a 15 foot wide sinkhole on the driveway of a house in Walters Ash, southern England, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
4 / 30
A sinkhole that opened up at the intersection of Laurier Avenue E and Waller Street, in Ottawa, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A sinkhole that opened up at the intersection of Laurier Avenue E and Waller Street, in Ottawa, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A sinkhole that opened up at the intersection of Laurier Avenue E and Waller Street, in Ottawa, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
5 / 30
Workers stand around a sinkhole in the middle of a street in Beijing, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers stand around a sinkhole in the middle of a street in Beijing, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Workers stand around a sinkhole in the middle of a street in Beijing, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 30
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 30
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Close
8 / 30
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
9 / 30
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 30
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue

Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue
Close
11 / 30
A rescue team works under a caved-in area on a road in Loudi, Hunan province, China, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A rescue team works under a caved-in area on a road in Loudi, Hunan province, China, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A rescue team works under a caved-in area on a road in Loudi, Hunan province, China, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
12 / 30
Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
13 / 30
Workers look into a sinkhole caused by a broken water main in Chicago, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Workers look into a sinkhole caused by a broken water main in Chicago, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Workers look into a sinkhole caused by a broken water main in Chicago, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 30
People stand next to an 82 foot diameter pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People stand next to an 82 foot diameter pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
People stand next to an 82 foot diameter pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 30
Workers repair a cave-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers repair a cave-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Workers repair a cave-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
16 / 30
An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Miranda Government

An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Miranda Government

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Miranda Government
Close
17 / 30
Local residents inspect a road that collapsed when a flash flood swept through Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, Australia, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alicia Morrison

Local residents inspect a road that collapsed when a flash flood swept through Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, Australia, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alicia Morrison

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Local residents inspect a road that collapsed when a flash flood swept through Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, Australia, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alicia Morrison
Close
18 / 30
A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Close
19 / 30
Local residents look at a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Local residents look at a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Local residents look at a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 30
A general view of damage in the town center after floods in Les Arcs sur Argens, south eastern France, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier

A general view of damage in the town center after floods in Les Arcs sur Argens, south eastern France, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A general view of damage in the town center after floods in Les Arcs sur Argens, south eastern France, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier
Close
21 / 30
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
Close
22 / 30
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial
Close
23 / 30
Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 8, 2009. A taxi and a few motorbikes fell into the hole, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 8, 2009. A taxi and a few motorbikes fell into the hole, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 8, 2009. A taxi and a few motorbikes fell into the hole, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
24 / 30
An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, Germany, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt

An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, Germany, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, Germany, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt
Close
25 / 30
A stranded car is hoisted from a collapsed road surface in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

A stranded car is hoisted from a collapsed road surface in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A stranded car is hoisted from a collapsed road surface in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
26 / 30
Members of a television crew stand near a hole in the Paseo Nuevo in San Sebastian, Spain, March 12, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent West

Members of a television crew stand near a hole in the Paseo Nuevo in San Sebastian, Spain, March 12, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Members of a television crew stand near a hole in the Paseo Nuevo in San Sebastian, Spain, March 12, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
27 / 30
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City, February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City, February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City, February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 30
Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino

Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino
Close
29 / 30
People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Window washers rescued

Window washers rescued

Next Slideshows

Window washers rescued

Window washers rescued

Two window washers trapped on a broken platform outside the 69th floor of New York's One World Trade Center are rescued.

13 Nov 2014
Tradition defies law

Tradition defies law

A circumcision ceremony in rural Kenya for young girls of the Pokot tribe.

13 Nov 2014
China: Then and now

China: Then and now

The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.

12 Nov 2014
The Cuban raft exodus

The Cuban raft exodus

Cuba lifted restrictions on fleeing rafters in 1994. A look at those who made it to America and what they're doing now.

11 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast