Giant waves of Nazare
Portuguese big wave surfer Hugo Vau drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal November 1, 2015. The Praia do Norte beach has become a famous beach for big wave surfers around the world since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a...more
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara scoured the world for the biggest waves to surf. He calls Portugal's Nazare coast the 'Holy Grail of huge waves'. REUTERS/Rafael...more
A surf board is seen on the air after a surfer failed to ride on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Cliff Skudin of US drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara rests during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People take pictures of large waves at Nazare beach, December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara looks at the sea with his colleague Kealii Mamala before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara enters the water during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara carries his surf board after a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Surf supporters attend a surf session of big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
