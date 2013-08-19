Gibraltar tension
A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar at sunrise from La Atunara port before Spanish fishermen sail in their fishing boats with their relatives to take part in a protest at an area of the sea where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar using concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion in southern Spain August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster (bottom L) and the British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Lyme Bay (top L) are seen docked as British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Mounts Bay (R) is towed towards the port after arriving at Gibraltar bay, south of Spain August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster spray water with a hose to clean the ship after arriving at a port in Gibraltar August 19, 2013. British warships arrived in Gibraltar on Monday for scheduled exercises amid tensions with Spain over fishing around the British Mediterranean enclave. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the Spanish Civil Guard tries to calm down a Spanish fisherman (not pictured) in his fishing boat taking part in a protest in an area of the sea where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar using concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion in southern Spain August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish fishermen with their relatives in a fishing boat take part in a protest at the site where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar with concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion in southern Spain August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Leoncio Fernandez (R), head of the La Linea fishermen, and a woman gesture as they argue with Gibraltarian policemen (L), during a protest by Spanish fishermen at the site where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar with concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion in southern Spain August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A general view of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar (bottom), the Spanish city of La Linea de la Concepcion (R) and Algeciras Bay are pictured from the Rock, a monolithic limestone promontory, in Gibraltar, south of Spain August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tourists stand on a terrace of the Rock, a monolithic limestone promontory, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, south of Spain August 16, 2013. Picture taken August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man begs for money as motorists proceed to enter the British territory of Gibraltar at its border with Spain in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tourists wait for a bus after visiting the British territory of Gibraltar in front of the Rock of Gibraltar (rear), a monolithic limestone promontory, at the border in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People enjoy the beach at Catalan Bay in Gibraltar, south of Spain August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish fishing boats are seen docked in front of the Rock (rear) of the British territory of Gibraltar, a monolithic limestone promontory, at Puerto Chico (Small port) in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Gibraltarian police officer talks to a man at Main street in downtown Gibraltar, south of Spain August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man takes a photo of a couple next to a Union flag at Europa Point in front of the Rock (rear), a monolithic limestone promontory, and the Ibrahim-al-Ibrahim mosque in Gibraltar, south of Spain August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A driver sits on the roof of his car as he and other drivers wait in line to enter to Spain at its border with the British territory of Gibraltar in front of the Gibraltar International airport (L) and the Rock (rear) in Gibraltar, south of Spain August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A driver and a passenger wait in line with other drivers on a hot summer day to enter to Spain (rear) at its border with the British territory of Gibraltar in Gibraltar, south of Spain August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Gibraltarian police officers with a dog control the road of the Gibraltar International airport as a Monarch aircraft (not pictured) lands in Gibraltar, south of Spain August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk along a street in front of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar (rear), a monolithic limestone promontory, next to the border in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish workers of the association of Spanish workers in Gibraltar (ASCTEG) and unemployed people pose for a photo as they hold signs in front of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar (rear), a monolithic limestone promontory, at the border in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tourists step off a bus after visiting the Rock (rear), a monolithic limestone promontory, to enter Spain at its border with the British territory of Gibraltar, in Gibraltar, south of Spain August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Workers wait in line with their motorcycles and scooters to enter Spain at its border with the British territory of Gibraltar, in Gibraltar, south of Spain August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A journalist films a Gibraltarian driver with his mobile phone as other drivers wait in line to enter to the British territory of Gibraltar at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 5, 2013. Tensions over Gibraltar escalated on Monday when the British territory's chief minister accused Spain of "saber-rattling" and behaving like North Korea after Madrid floated the idea of a new border crossing fee and airspace controls. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man poses with his dog wearing a pair of sunglasses and a scarf of the British flag at Main Street in downtown Gibraltar, south of Spain August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman gets out of a car as she waits in line to enter to the British territory of Gibraltar at its border with Spain in La Linea de la Concepcion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An elderly street vendor counts his coins as drivers wait in line to enter the British territory of Gibraltar at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Women pose for photographs in a traditional red telephone box at Main Street in downtown Gibraltar, south of Spain August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
