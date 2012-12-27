Gift cards for guns
A police officer carries guns collected from people in long lines of cars during a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department, following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December...more
A police officer carries guns collected from people in long lines of cars during a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department, following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. The program normally occurs in May but Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa accelerated the schedule in response to the December 14 shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead, along with the gunman, and caused a national outcry against gun violence. People can anonymously trade in their guns with no questions asked, receiving $200 grocery store gift cards for automatic weapons and $100 gift cards for shotguns, handguns and rifles. REUTERS/David McNew
