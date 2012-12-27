Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 28, 2012 | 1:00am IST

Gift cards for guns

<p>A police officer carries guns collected from people in long lines of cars during a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department, following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. The program normally occurs in May but Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa accelerated the schedule in response to the December 14 shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead, along with the gunman, and caused a national outcry against gun violence. People can anonymously trade in their guns with no questions asked, receiving $200 grocery store gift cards for automatic weapons and $100 gift cards for shotguns, handguns and rifles. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A police officer carries guns collected from people in long lines of cars during a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department, following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December...more

Friday, December 28, 2012

A police officer carries guns collected from people in long lines of cars during a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department, following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. The program normally occurs in May but Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa accelerated the schedule in response to the December 14 shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead, along with the gunman, and caused a national outcry against gun violence. People can anonymously trade in their guns with no questions asked, receiving $200 grocery store gift cards for automatic weapons and $100 gift cards for shotguns, handguns and rifles. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
1 / 14
<p>Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. ...more

Friday, December 28, 2012

Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
2 / 14
<p>Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

Police officers collect guns from people in their cars at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
3 / 14
<p>A small portion of guns that were turned in by their owners are stacked inside a truck at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A small portion of guns that were turned in by their owners are stacked inside a truck at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

A small portion of guns that were turned in by their owners are stacked inside a truck at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
4 / 14
<p>Police officers inspect guns over a clearing barrel, collected from people at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Police officers inspect guns over a clearing barrel, collected from people at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

Police officers inspect guns over a clearing barrel, collected from people at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
5 / 14
<p>Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
6 / 14
<p>A police officer tosses a modified gun into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A police officer tosses a modified gun into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

A police officer tosses a modified gun into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
7 / 14
<p>A police officer tosses an assault rifle into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A police officer tosses an assault rifle into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

A police officer tosses an assault rifle into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
8 / 14
<p>A police officer tosses a modified gun into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A police officer tosses a modified gun into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

A police officer tosses a modified gun into a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
9 / 14
<p>A police officer holds a modified gun that was turned in its owner at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A police officer holds a modified gun that was turned in its owner at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

A police officer holds a modified gun that was turned in its owner at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
10 / 14
<p>Los Angeles police chief Charlie Beck holds an AR-15 assault rifle that was turned in as L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (L) looks on during a news conference at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Los Angeles police chief Charlie Beck holds an AR-15 assault rifle that was turned in as L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (L) looks on during a news conference at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California,...more

Friday, December 28, 2012

Los Angeles police chief Charlie Beck holds an AR-15 assault rifle that was turned in as L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (L) looks on during a news conference at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
11 / 14
<p>A police officer lays numerous guns on the ground as their owner turns them in at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A police officer lays numerous guns on the ground as their owner turns them in at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

A police officer lays numerous guns on the ground as their owner turns them in at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 14
<p>Guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

Guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
13 / 14
<p>A police officer inspects a gun as weapons are collected from people at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A police officer inspects a gun as weapons are collected from people at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, December 28, 2012

A police officer inspects a gun as weapons are collected from people at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Bush Sr. in intensive care

Bush Sr. in intensive care

Next Slideshows

Bush Sr. in intensive care

Bush Sr. in intensive care

Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care at a Houston hospital in "guarded condition."

27 Dec 2012
Amazon logistics centre

Amazon logistics centre

Amazon.com Inc remained the best website for shopping online this holiday season, according to a survey.

27 Dec 2012
Explosion in Nigeria

Explosion in Nigeria

Packed fireworks explode inside a building in densely populated Lagos, Nigeria.

27 Dec 2012
Playing with fire

Playing with fire

Artists and performers wow crowds across India with death-defying fire stunts.

26 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast