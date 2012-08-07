Edition:
Girl power at Olympics

<p>Canada's goalkeeper Erin McLeod (L) looks at the ball shot by USA's Alex Morgan (R, background) to win the women's semi final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Old Trafford in Manchester, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Argentina's players react after their women's group B hockey match against Australia at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Argentina's Macarena Rodriguez Perez (R) loses her stick as she battles with Australia's Ashleigh Nelson during their women's group B hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Russia's Yulia Zaripova celebrates winning the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. competes during the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Winner Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. (L), second-placed Yarisley Silva of Cuba (R) and third-placed Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia hold their national flags as they run after the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva fails to clear the bar on he third attempt in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva reacts after failing to clear the bar on her third attempt in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Russia's Gulnara Galkina competes in the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. holds her national flag after winning the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. holds her national flag after winning the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Athletes compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Gold medallist Belarus' Nadzeya Ostapchuk, silver medallist New Zealand's Valerie Adams (L) and bronze medallist Russia's Evgeniia Kolodko (R) hold their medals in the women's shot put victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>USA's Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with teammates after her corner kick went in for a goal against Canada in the women's semi final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Old Trafford in Manchester, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Russia's Evgeniia Kolodko reacts after winning bronze in the women's shot put final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>The tattoo of Lebanon's Gretta Taslakian is seen during her women's 200m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Becky Holliday of the U.S. reacts during the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Great Britain's team players cheer during their women's group A hockey match at the Riverbank Arena against Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Netherlands' Sophie Polkamp (L) looks on as Great Britain's Anne Panter controls the ball during their women's group A hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Silver medallist Netherlands' Marit Bouwmeester, gold medallist China's Xu Lijia and bronze medallist Belgium's Evi Van Acker (L-R) pose during the women's Laser Radial sailing class victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

<p>Britain's Laura Trott (C) rides with other competitors during the track cycling women's omnium 20km points race at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>South Korea's Darae Kim (L) and Belgium's Anne-Sophie van Regemortel reach for the ball during their women's group A hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Netherlands' Marit Bouwmeester sails during the medal race in the women's Laser Radial class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Aliya Mustafina of Russia bites her gold medal during the women's gymnastics asymmetric bars victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Elizabeth Tweddle of Britain competes in the women's gymnastics asymmetric bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>India's Mary Kom (L) embraces Maroua Rahali of Tunisia after defeating her in their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Britain's Hanna England (R-L), Russia's Tatyana Tomashova, Kenya's Hellen Onsando Obiri, Bahrain's Maryam Yusuf Jamal and Germany's Corinna Harrer compete during their women's 1500m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Britain's Jess Walker, Rachel Cawthorn, Angela Hannah and Louisa Sawers competes in the women's kayak four (K4) 500m semifinal at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Michelle Carter of the U.S. holds her shot as she prepares to compete in the women's shot put qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Chile's Natalia Duco reacts during the women's shot put qualification in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Germany's Sara Goller (R) and Laura Ludwig dive to save a point during their women's quarterfinals beach volleyball match against Brazil's Juliana and Larissa at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A woman shows a painting on her leg, depicting her prediction for the men's 100m final, at the House of Jamaica in the O2 centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>April Ross and Jennifer Kessy of the U.S. celebrate defeating Czech Republic's Marketa Slukova and Kristyna Kolocova during their women's quarterfinals beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Tattoo is seen on Spain's Andrea Blas Martinez during their women's water polo quarterfinal round against Great Britain at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Kazakhstan's Olga Rypakova competes in the women's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Rypakova won the gold. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

<p>Australia's Sharleen Stratton showers before competing in the women's 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>China's Zhang Xi (L) hits the ball past Xue Chen during their women's quarterfinals beach volleyball match against Austria's Stefanie Schwaiger and Doris Schwaiger at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches the women's handball preliminaries Group A match between Britain and Croatia at the Copper Box during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>McKayla Maroney of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal in the women's vault victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Britain's Victoria Pendleton competes during the track cycling women's sprint 1/8 finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>South Korea's Jang Mi-Ran reacts after failing to lift on her third attempt in the women's 75kg group A clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Maria Paseka of Russia competes in the women's gymnastics vault final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams (L) of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Czech Republic's Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka in the women's doubles tennis gold medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Netherlands' Ranomi Kromowidjojo celebrates winning the gold in the women's 50m freestyle final with an Olympic record during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>An athlete competes in her women's 400m semifinal as the Olympic flame burns in its cauldron at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Olympics Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

