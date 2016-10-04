Edition:
Girls for Hillary

Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
1 / 17
Audience members watch as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Coral Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
2 / 17
The girls in the audience hold up "I Will Vote" signs at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
3 / 17
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak at the University of California Riverside in Riverside, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
4 / 17
Marlena Steinbach, 9, cheers for Hillary Clinton at the IBEW union hall in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
5 / 17
Mae Louthan holds a handmade sign during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Syder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
6 / 17
A young supporter cheers as Hillary Clinton speaks during a primary night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
7 / 17
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
8 / 17
Six-year-old Kayla Johnson, her mother Andrea (L) and friend London Walters (R) react as Hillary Clinton enters the Garrick-Boykin Human Development Center at Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
9 / 17
Seven-year-old Alexis Griffiths listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
10 / 17
Children react to Hillary Clinton as she leads a campaign rally at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
11 / 17
Six year-old Aubrianna Cox holds a handwritten sign for Hillary Clinton at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
12 / 17
Hillary Clinton supporters stand on stage before a rally at Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
13 / 17
A young supporter of Hillary Clinton looks on as Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
14 / 17
Eleven-year-old Lucy Waldorf holds a birthday sign at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally with Hillary Clinton in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
15 / 17
Supporters wave flags and signs during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
16 / 17
A girl in the audience listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
17 / 17
Vintage bikes on the Eroica

Vintage bikes on the Eroica

