Pictures | Thu Apr 16, 2015 | 6:15pm IST

Gisele's last runway show

Model Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen and other models, wearing shirts with the image of Bundchen, appear on the catwalk at the end of the Colcci Summer 2016 collection show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

NFL player Tom Brady watches his wife as she presents creations for the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian model Ana Claudia Michels wears a shirt with the image of Gisele Bundchen at the end of the Colcci Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen reacts as she and other models present creations from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The mother of model Gisele Bundchen, Vania (2nd L), father Valdir (3rd L) and husband Tom Brady watch as she presents creations for the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen reacts as she and other models present creations from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

