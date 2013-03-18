GLAAD Media Awards
A dance troupe performs during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Madonna presents the Vito Russo Award to journalist Anderson Cooper (not seen) during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Milla Jovovich presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer Nigel Barker presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Journalist Anderson Cooper accepts his Vito Russo Award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor John Leguizamo and wife Justine Maurer arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personalities Jennifer "JWOW" Farley (L) and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Mo Rocca arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Anderson Cooper arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Jennifer 'JWOW' Farley arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality June Shannon, from the show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo", arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Milla Jovovich arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Bernadette Peters arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Producer Brett Ratner arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
