Glamour Woman of the Year Awards
Actress Lupita Nyong'o and Chelsea Clinton smile as they arrive for Glamour Magazine's annual Women of the Year award ceremony in New York.
Television personality Robin Roberts speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Presenter Stephen Colbert speaks.
Chelsea Clinton speaks on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Actress Laverne Cox speaks with actress Jodie Foster after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Producer Shonda Rhimes presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Actress Mindy Kaling accepts a Glamour Woman of the Year award from presenter Stephen Colbert.
Actress Freida Pinto presents an award.
Actress Mindy Kaling speaks after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Actress Keri Russell presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Host James Corden speaks.
United States ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, greets actor Bruce Willis after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Model Karlie Kloss arrives.
Actress Zosia Mamet arrives.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power arrives.
Ivanka Trump arrives.
Model Natalia Vodianova speaks after winning a Woman of the Year award.
The band Haim performs.
Chelsea Clinton greets Kerri Russell as her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, greets Ivanka Trump as they arrive.
Scientist Sylvia Earle speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
