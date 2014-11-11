Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 12, 2014 | 4:58am IST

Glamour Woman of the Year Awards

Actress Lupita Nyong'o and Chelsea Clinton smile as they arrive for Glamour Magazine's annual Women of the Year award ceremony in New York.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
1 / 24
Model Natalia Vodianova reacts with presenter Arianna Huffington after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
2 / 24
Television personality Robin Roberts speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
3 / 24
Presenter Stephen Colbert speaks.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
4 / 24
Chelsea Clinton speaks on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
5 / 24
Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
6 / 24
Actress Laverne Cox speaks with actress Jodie Foster after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
7 / 24
Producer Shonda Rhimes presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
8 / 24
Actress Mindy Kaling accepts a Glamour Woman of the Year award from presenter Stephen Colbert.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
9 / 24
Actress Freida Pinto presents an award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
10 / 24
Actress Mindy Kaling speaks after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
11 / 24
Actress Keri Russell presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
12 / 24
Model Natalia Vodianova reacts with presenter Arianna Huffington after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
13 / 24
Host James Corden speaks.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
14 / 24
United States ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, greets actor Bruce Willis after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
15 / 24
Model Karlie Kloss arrives.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
16 / 24
Actress Zosia Mamet arrives.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
17 / 24
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power arrives.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
18 / 24
Ivanka Trump arrives.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
19 / 24
Model Natalia Vodianova speaks after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
20 / 24
The band Haim performs.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
21 / 24
Chelsea Clinton greets Kerri Russell as her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, greets Ivanka Trump as they arrive.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
22 / 24
Scientist Sylvia Earle speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
23 / 24
Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
24 / 24
