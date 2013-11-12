Edition:
Glamour Women of the Year

<p>Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Gabrielle Giffords is hugged by her husband Mark Kelly during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Former first lady Hillary Clinton hugs host Seth Meyers onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Actress Lena Dunham speaks during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Natalie Massenet speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Model Coco Rocha arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Director Baz Luhrmann (L), his daughter Lillian Amanda Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin arrive for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Hilaria Baldwin arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Melinda Gates arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Barbra Streisand arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Pro surfer Carissa Moore arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>TV personality Hoda Kotb arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Arianna Huffington arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Andy Cohen arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>America Ferrera speaks as Malala Yousafzai looks on after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton waves as host Seth Meyers claps onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

<p>Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

