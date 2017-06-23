Glastonbury Festival
Revellers dance as Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Little Dragon perform on the West Holts Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kris Kristofferson performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Charli XCX performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as they listen to Charli XCX perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Bradley Cooper performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers smile at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller rests at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller exhales at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Johnny Depp greets fans before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers observe a minute of silence, in honour of those affected by recent events in Manchester and London, in front of the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers react as actor Johnny Depp presents his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tents are seen at Worthy Farm in Somerset during Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A sign post is seen at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers carry their children at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller gestures by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers gather by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers use the public lavatories at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller relaxes by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers watch fireworks at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A flag flutters at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller gestures at Worthy Farm in Somerset, upon arrival for the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller is pictured with a baby at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers paint faces at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller shades from the sun at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.
Best of Tony Awards
'Dear Evan Hansen,' the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, wins the top prize.
AFI Life Achievement Award
The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins
Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...
MORE IN PICTURES
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Pictures from the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, commemorating a journey by three Hindu deities in specially made chariots.
India this week
Pictures from around the country depicting events in the week that went by.
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.