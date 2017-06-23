Edition:
Glastonbury Festival

Revellers dance as Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Little Dragon perform on the West Holts Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Kris Kristofferson performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Charli XCX performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Revellers dance as they listen to Charli XCX perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Actor Bradley Cooper performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Revellers smile at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A reveller rests at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A reveller exhales at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Revellers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Actor Johnny Depp greets fans before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Revellers observe a minute of silence, in honour of those affected by recent events in Manchester and London, in front of the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Revellers react as actor Johnny Depp presents his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Tents are seen at Worthy Farm in Somerset during Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A sign post is seen at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers carry their children at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A reveller gestures by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers gather by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers use the public lavatories at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A reveller relaxes by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers sleep by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers watch fireworks at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A flag flutters at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A reveller gestures at Worthy Farm in Somerset, upon arrival for the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A reveller is pictured with a baby at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Revellers paint faces at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A reveller shades from the sun at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
