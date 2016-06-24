Edition:
Glastonbury: Mud and music

Revelers take part in the Vloody Cloody Heroes Parade during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revelers lie in hammocks during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revelers take part in the Vloody Cloody Heroes Parade during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A tribute to British musician David Bowie is placed on top of the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revelers rush to the stage ahead of the performance of the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians with Damon Albarn and guests on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Revelers walk in the mud during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revelers rest in a field during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A tribute to Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister is placed on top of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revelers wrapped in European Union flags walk at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revelers transport a cart with their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Revelers walk near tents at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A reveler sleeps on a stone at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A reveler walks near a wall with posters at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Fireworks explode in the sky during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revelers queue at the entrance of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A reveler carries her belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A reveler looks on at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Revelers walk in the mud during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A reveler drops down a slide during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Revelers ride their bikes on a muddy road as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A reveler sits with his belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Revelers walk near The Park stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
