Glastonbury: Mud and music
Revelers take part in the Vloody Cloody Heroes Parade during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers lie in hammocks during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers take part in the Vloody Cloody Heroes Parade during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A tribute to British musician David Bowie is placed on top of the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers rush to the stage ahead of the performance of the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians with Damon Albarn and guests on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers walk in the mud during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers rest in a field during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A tribute to Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister is placed on top of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers wrapped in European Union flags walk at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers transport a cart with their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers walk near tents at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler sleeps on a stone at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler walks near a wall with posters at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Fireworks explode in the sky during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers queue at the entrance of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler carries her belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler looks on at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers walk in the mud during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler drops down a slide during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers ride their bikes on a muddy road as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler sits with his belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers walk near The Park stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Next Slideshows
iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards
Highlights from the annual MMVAs in Toronto.
Courtside candids
Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.
Best of London Collections: Men
Highlights from the London men's collections.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the 2016 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.