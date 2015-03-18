Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2015 | 2:58pm IST

Glimpses from ghats

An elephant drinks water from a hand pump as his mahout watches on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An elephant drinks water from a hand pump as his mahout watches on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An elephant drinks water from a hand pump as his mahout watches on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Hindu devotee wearing a Santa Claus costume walks after cleaning a part of the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

A Hindu devotee wearing a Santa Claus costume walks after cleaning a part of the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A Hindu devotee wearing a Santa Claus costume walks after cleaning a part of the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Students play the tabla during the annual tabla competition held in a park on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad November 23, 2014. RUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Students play the tabla during the annual tabla competition held in a park on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad November 23, 2014. RUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Students play the tabla during the annual tabla competition held in a park on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad November 23, 2014. RUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Hindu holy man sits on a bench as he waits for worshipers on the banks of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A Hindu holy man sits on a bench as he waits for worshipers on the banks of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A Hindu holy man sits on a bench as he waits for worshipers on the banks of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A vendor selling balloons waits for customers on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A man rides a camel as the sun sets along the banks of the river Yamuna, in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A man rides a camel as the sun sets along the banks of the river Yamuna, in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A man rides a camel as the sun sets along the banks of the river Yamuna, in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, and other Hindu devotees gather before offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, and other Hindu devotees gather before offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, and other Hindu devotees gather before offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Boys sit next to clay idols of the Hindu goddesses and a demon after idols of Durga were immersed into the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Boys sit next to clay idols of the Hindu goddesses and a demon after idols of Durga were immersed into the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
Boys sit next to clay idols of the Hindu goddesses and a demon after idols of Durga were immersed into the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Hindu boy prays on the banks of the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A Hindu boy prays on the banks of the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A Hindu boy prays on the banks of the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man lights an oil lamp on a promenade on the banks of the river Sabarmati during celebrations to mark India's Independence Day in Ahmedabad August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A man lights an oil lamp on a promenade on the banks of the river Sabarmati during celebrations to mark India's Independence Day in Ahmedabad August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
A man lights an oil lamp on a promenade on the banks of the river Sabarmati during celebrations to mark India's Independence Day in Ahmedabad August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
People watch as pyres burn at a cremation ground on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

People watch as pyres burn at a cremation ground on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People watch as pyres burn at a cremation ground on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A polling official (R) carries an electronic voting machine (EVM) as he walks alongside a security personnel on the banks of river Brahmaputra to board a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

A polling official (R) carries an electronic voting machine (EVM) as he walks alongside a security personnel on the banks of river Brahmaputra to board a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 23, 2014
A polling official (R) carries an electronic voting machine (EVM) as he walks alongside a security personnel on the banks of river Brahmaputra to board a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
A Hindu devotee gets a shave before performing prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 12, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A Hindu devotee gets a shave before performing prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 12, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A Hindu devotee gets a shave before performing prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 12, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Sadhus or Hindu holy men stand next to an elephant during a religious procession on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Sadhus or Hindu holy men stand next to an elephant during a religious procession on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2014
Sadhus or Hindu holy men stand next to an elephant during a religious procession on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A man pours water using a bucket to clean the banks of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delhi November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

A man pours water using a bucket to clean the banks of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delhi November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2013
A man pours water using a bucket to clean the banks of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delhi November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A man exercises on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A man exercises on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
A man exercises on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2013
Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A policeman keeps vigil as devotees immerse idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

A policeman keeps vigil as devotees immerse idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2013
A policeman keeps vigil as devotees immerse idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A boy does a somersault on the banks of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A boy does a somersault on the banks of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2013
A boy does a somersault on the banks of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2013
Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A boat security guard takes a nap on the dried banks of river Sabarmati on a hot day in Ahmedabad May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/files

A boat security guard takes a nap on the dried banks of river Sabarmati on a hot day in Ahmedabad May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/files

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2011
A boat security guard takes a nap on the dried banks of river Sabarmati on a hot day in Ahmedabad May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/files
A Hindu man has his forehand painted with a message in Hindi "Happy Christmas" on the river banks of the Ganges river on the eve of Christmas, in Allahabad December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

A Hindu man has his forehand painted with a message in Hindi "Happy Christmas" on the river banks of the Ganges river on the eve of Christmas, in Allahabad December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Friday, December 24, 2010
A Hindu man has his forehand painted with a message in Hindi "Happy Christmas" on the river banks of the Ganges river on the eve of Christmas, in Allahabad December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A street hawker roasts maize on the banks of river Hooghly in Kolkata March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

A street hawker roasts maize on the banks of river Hooghly in Kolkata March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2009
A street hawker roasts maize on the banks of river Hooghly in Kolkata March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A Hindu man rubs with his foot on the back of another man before taking a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges on an early morning in Varanasi February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

A Hindu man rubs with his foot on the back of another man before taking a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges on an early morning in Varanasi February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2009
A Hindu man rubs with his foot on the back of another man before taking a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges on an early morning in Varanasi February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Contestants pose beside the bank of the river Ganges after the swimwear round of the beauty contest "Unish Kuri Glam Hunt 2008" in Kolkata September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Contestants pose beside the bank of the river Ganges after the swimwear round of the beauty contest "Unish Kuri Glam Hunt 2008" in Kolkata September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2008
Contestants pose beside the bank of the river Ganges after the swimwear round of the beauty contest "Unish Kuri Glam Hunt 2008" in Kolkata September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A man walks past Saris, a traditional Indian female wrap-around attire, placed on the ground for drying by washermen on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi December 16, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

A man walks past Saris, a traditional Indian female wrap-around attire, placed on the ground for drying by washermen on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi December 16, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2007
A man walks past Saris, a traditional Indian female wrap-around attire, placed on the ground for drying by washermen on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi December 16, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A Hindu pilgrim speaks over a wireless telephone provided on the banks of River Ganges at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

A Hindu pilgrim speaks over a wireless telephone provided on the banks of River Ganges at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2007
A Hindu pilgrim speaks over a wireless telephone provided on the banks of River Ganges at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A Hindu pilgrim ties a turban on the banks of River Ganges at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

A Hindu pilgrim ties a turban on the banks of River Ganges at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2007
A Hindu pilgrim ties a turban on the banks of River Ganges at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
