Mon Sep 22, 2014

Global climate marches

Activists hold signs as they march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists hold signs as they march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, September 22, 2014
Activists hold signs as they march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
(L-R) French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, former United States Vice President Al Gore, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and French Environment Minister Segolene Royal take part in the "People's Climate March" down 6th Ave in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(L-R) French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, former United States Vice President Al Gore, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and French Environment Minister Segolene Royal take part in the "People's Climate March" down 6th Ave in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tens of thousands march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tens of thousands march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio takes part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio takes part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Activists hold a banner as they lead a march of tens of thousands down 6th Avenue during the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists hold a banner as they lead a march of tens of thousands down 6th Avenue during the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Emma Thompson speaks to the media at the start of the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Emma Thompson speaks to the media at the start of the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A protester, posing as a lobbyist, kisses another wearing a mask of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a Climate Change March in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A protester, posing as a lobbyist, kisses another wearing a mask of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a Climate Change March in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Activists hold placards while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists hold placards while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator protests in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A demonstrator protests in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester holds a banner as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A protester holds a banner as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Protesters hold inflatable planes with labels reading "climate killer" and "tax break model" during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters hold inflatable planes with labels reading "climate killer" and "tax break model" during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Activists hold banners as they take part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists hold banners as they take part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Activists lead with a float while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists lead with a float while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Demonstrators walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A protester carries a banner referring to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A protester carries a banner referring to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
