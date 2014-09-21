Global climate marches
Activists hold signs as they march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
(L-R) French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, former United States Vice President Al Gore, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and French Environment Minister Segolene Royal take part in the "People's Climate March" down 6th Ave in the...more
People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tens of thousands march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio takes part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Activists hold a banner as they lead a march of tens of thousands down 6th Avenue during the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Emma Thompson speaks to the media at the start of the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A protester, posing as a lobbyist, kisses another wearing a mask of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a Climate Change March in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Activists hold placards while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator protests in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester holds a banner as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Protesters hold inflatable planes with labels reading "climate killer" and "tax break model" during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Activists hold banners as they take part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Activists lead with a float while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Demonstrators walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A protester carries a banner referring to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
