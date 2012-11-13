Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 13, 2012 | 8:40pm IST

Global Diwali

<p>A man stands under lanterns for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

A man stands under lanterns for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A man stands under lanterns for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
1 / 56
<p>People crowd at a wholesale flower market ahead of Diwali in Kolkata November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

People crowd at a wholesale flower market ahead of Diwali in Kolkata November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

People crowd at a wholesale flower market ahead of Diwali in Kolkata November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
2 / 56
<p>A vendor transports garlands of marigold flowers on his motorcycle to sell at a market ahead of Diwali in Allahabad November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A vendor transports garlands of marigold flowers on his motorcycle to sell at a market ahead of Diwali in Allahabad November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A vendor transports garlands of marigold flowers on his motorcycle to sell at a market ahead of Diwali in Allahabad November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
3 / 56
<p>A Surinamese dressed as the Hindu god Rama participates in the celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

A Surinamese dressed as the Hindu god Rama participates in the celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Surinamese dressed as the Hindu god Rama participates in the celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
4 / 56
<p>Surinamese dressed as Hindu deities participate in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

Surinamese dressed as Hindu deities participate in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Surinamese dressed as Hindu deities participate in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
5 / 56
<p>Surinamese dressed as the Hindu goddesses Ram and Sita light an oil lamp in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

Surinamese dressed as the Hindu goddesses Ram and Sita light an oil lamp in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Surinamese dressed as the Hindu goddesses Ram and Sita light an oil lamp in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
6 / 56
<p>Surinamese dressed as the Hindu god Rama participate in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

Surinamese dressed as the Hindu god Rama participate in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Surinamese dressed as the Hindu god Rama participate in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
7 / 56
<p>A Surinamese boy dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman participates in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

A Surinamese boy dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman participates in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Surinamese boy dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman participates in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
8 / 56
<p>Surinamese Hindus participate in an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

Surinamese Hindus participate in an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Surinamese Hindus participate in an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
9 / 56
<p>A Surinamese girl dressed as Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, participates in an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

A Surinamese girl dressed as Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, participates in an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Surinamese girl dressed as Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, participates in an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
10 / 56
<p>A Surinamese girl dressed as Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, leads an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

A Surinamese girl dressed as Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, leads an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Surinamese girl dressed as Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, leads an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
11 / 56
<p>A woman paints dried clay lamps at her workplace as her daughter watches, on the outskirts of Jammu November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

A woman paints dried clay lamps at her workplace as her daughter watches, on the outskirts of Jammu November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A woman paints dried clay lamps at her workplace as her daughter watches, on the outskirts of Jammu November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
12 / 56
<p>Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2nd R) plays the harmonium during a photo opportunity before the start of a Diwali celebration in Ottawa November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files</p>

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2nd R) plays the harmonium during a photo opportunity before the start of a Diwali celebration in Ottawa November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2nd R) plays the harmonium during a photo opportunity before the start of a Diwali celebration in Ottawa November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files

Close
13 / 56
<p>Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) lights a lamp during a Diwali celebration in Ottawa November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files</p>

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) lights a lamp during a Diwali celebration in Ottawa November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) lights a lamp during a Diwali celebration in Ottawa November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files

Close
14 / 56
<p>A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
15 / 56
<p>A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
16 / 56
<p>A woman places a diya, or earthen oil lamp, on a bamboo pole during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files</p>

A woman places a diya, or earthen oil lamp, on a bamboo pole during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A woman places a diya, or earthen oil lamp, on a bamboo pole during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files

Close
17 / 56
<p>A man places lighted diyas in his yard during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files</p>

A man places lighted diyas in his yard during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A man places lighted diyas in his yard during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files

Close
18 / 56
<p>A woman and her children walk past lighted deyas, or earthen oil lamps, during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files</p>

A woman and her children walk past lighted deyas, or earthen oil lamps, during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A woman and her children walk past lighted deyas, or earthen oil lamps, during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files

Close
19 / 56
<p>Heera Maasi, 60, arranges Diwali festival souvenirs as she awaits customers along a roadside stall in Karachi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files</p>

Heera Maasi, 60, arranges Diwali festival souvenirs as she awaits customers along a roadside stall in Karachi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Heera Maasi, 60, arranges Diwali festival souvenirs as she awaits customers along a roadside stall in Karachi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files

Close
20 / 56
<p>Poonam, 20, raises a lit flare outside her family home in celebration of the Diwali festival in Karachi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files</p>

Poonam, 20, raises a lit flare outside her family home in celebration of the Diwali festival in Karachi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Poonam, 20, raises a lit flare outside her family home in celebration of the Diwali festival in Karachi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files

Close
21 / 56
<p>Hindu devotees pray during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

Hindu devotees pray during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Hindu devotees pray during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Close
22 / 56
<p>A Hindu priest makes a blessing during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

A Hindu priest makes a blessing during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Hindu priest makes a blessing during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Close
23 / 56
<p>Hindu devotees pray during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

Hindu devotees pray during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Hindu devotees pray during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Close
24 / 56
<p>A Hindu boy prays during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

A Hindu boy prays during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Hindu boy prays during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Close
25 / 56
<p>A vendor arranges artificial garlands for sale at his stall ahead of Diwali in Jammu October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

A vendor arranges artificial garlands for sale at his stall ahead of Diwali in Jammu October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A vendor arranges artificial garlands for sale at his stall ahead of Diwali in Jammu October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
26 / 56
<p>Children are photographed with British police officers during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

Children are photographed with British police officers during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Children are photographed with British police officers during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Close
27 / 56
<p>A man eats fast food during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

A man eats fast food during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A man eats fast food during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Close
28 / 56
<p>A man smiles to show his illuminated gum shield during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

A man smiles to show his illuminated gum shield during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A man smiles to show his illuminated gum shield during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Close
29 / 56
<p>A girls shoots bubbles from a gun during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

A girls shoots bubbles from a gun during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A girls shoots bubbles from a gun during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Close
30 / 56
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama light Diwali candles during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama light Diwali candles during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama light Diwali candles during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Close
31 / 56
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet dancers before lighting Diwali candles during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet dancers before lighting Diwali candles during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet dancers before lighting Diwali candles during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Close
32 / 56
<p>A boy prepares diyas, or earthen oil lamps, to decorate his house during Divali celebrations in Felicity, Trinidad November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files</p>

A boy prepares diyas, or earthen oil lamps, to decorate his house during Divali celebrations in Felicity, Trinidad November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A boy prepares diyas, or earthen oil lamps, to decorate his house during Divali celebrations in Felicity, Trinidad November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files

Close
33 / 56
<p>A man sprays bubbles during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

A man sprays bubbles during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A man sprays bubbles during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Close
34 / 56
<p>A girl sprays bubbles during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

A girl sprays bubbles during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A girl sprays bubbles during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Close
35 / 56
<p>A boys looks out from a sweet shop during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

A boys looks out from a sweet shop during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A boys looks out from a sweet shop during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Close
36 / 56
<p>Oil lamps burn after being lit by a Surinamese Hindu family during a prayer to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo November 5, 2010. Suriname's President Desi Bouterse declared the festival a national public holiday as it is celebrated by 20 percent of the country that is of Indian origin. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

Oil lamps burn after being lit by a Surinamese Hindu family during a prayer to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo November 5, 2010. Suriname's President Desi Bouterse declared the festival a national public holiday as it is...more

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Oil lamps burn after being lit by a Surinamese Hindu family during a prayer to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo November 5, 2010. Suriname's President Desi Bouterse declared the festival a national public holiday as it is celebrated by 20 percent of the country that is of Indian origin. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
37 / 56
<p>A Surinamese Hindu woman lights oil lamps during a prayer to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

A Surinamese Hindu woman lights oil lamps during a prayer to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Surinamese Hindu woman lights oil lamps during a prayer to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
38 / 56
<p>A woman watches Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

A woman watches Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A woman watches Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Close
39 / 56
<p>Women watch a fireworks display during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files</p>

Women watch a fireworks display during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Women watch a fireworks display during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Close
40 / 56
<p>A Malaysian of Hindu faith, Puspa Ganesan, circles a temple with an oil lamp in her hands as she performs a prayer during Diwali celebrations in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files</p>

A Malaysian of Hindu faith, Puspa Ganesan, circles a temple with an oil lamp in her hands as she performs a prayer during Diwali celebrations in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Malaysian of Hindu faith, Puspa Ganesan, circles a temple with an oil lamp in her hands as she performs a prayer during Diwali celebrations in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

Close
41 / 56
<p>A Hindu priest performs a prayer during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files</p>

A Hindu priest performs a prayer during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Hindu priest performs a prayer during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

Close
42 / 56
<p>A girl dressed as the Hindu Goddess Laksmi participates in the annual procession on the eve of Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files</p>

A girl dressed as the Hindu Goddess Laksmi participates in the annual procession on the eve of Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A girl dressed as the Hindu Goddess Laksmi participates in the annual procession on the eve of Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files

Close
43 / 56
<p>A girl kisses a stray puppy on "Kukur Puja" (Worship of Dogs) in an animal shelter in Kathmandu 17 October, 2009. "Kukur Puja" is observed on the second day of "Tihar" a five-day long festival of lights. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha/Files</p>

A girl kisses a stray puppy on "Kukur Puja" (Worship of Dogs) in an animal shelter in Kathmandu 17 October, 2009. "Kukur Puja" is observed on the second day of "Tihar" a five-day long festival of lights. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A girl kisses a stray puppy on "Kukur Puja" (Worship of Dogs) in an animal shelter in Kathmandu 17 October, 2009. "Kukur Puja" is observed on the second day of "Tihar" a five-day long festival of lights. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha/Files

Close
44 / 56
<p>A Malaysian of Hindu faith, Anushia Santhiralakan, circles the statue of Lord Siva while carrying an oil lamp, during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files</p>

A Malaysian of Hindu faith, Anushia Santhiralakan, circles the statue of Lord Siva while carrying an oil lamp, during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A Malaysian of Hindu faith, Anushia Santhiralakan, circles the statue of Lord Siva while carrying an oil lamp, during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

Close
45 / 56
<p>Participants dance during Diwali (Festival of Lights) celebrations, in Trafalgar Square in London October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Participants dance during Diwali (Festival of Lights) celebrations, in Trafalgar Square in London October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Participants dance during Diwali (Festival of Lights) celebrations, in Trafalgar Square in London October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
46 / 56
<p>Devotees throng the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the occasion of Diwali festival in the northern Indian city of Amritsar October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files</p>

Devotees throng the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the occasion of Diwali festival in the northern Indian city of Amritsar October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Devotees throng the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the occasion of Diwali festival in the northern Indian city of Amritsar October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Close
47 / 56
<p>The illuminated Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen during Diwali mahurat special trading on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, in Mumbai October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

The illuminated Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen during Diwali mahurat special trading on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, in Mumbai October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

The illuminated Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen during Diwali mahurat special trading on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, in Mumbai October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
48 / 56
<p>A devotee receives blessings from a priest at Sri Veeramakaliamman temple in Singapore October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files</p>

A devotee receives blessings from a priest at Sri Veeramakaliamman temple in Singapore October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A devotee receives blessings from a priest at Sri Veeramakaliamman temple in Singapore October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

Close
49 / 56
<p>Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), pour holy water over a Murti figure during their visit to the Shri Swaminarayan temple in northwest London November 9, 2007. Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were visiting the temple for the celebration of Diwali. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files</p>

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), pour holy water over a Murti figure during their visit to the Shri Swaminarayan temple in northwest London November 9, 2007. Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall,...more

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), pour holy water over a Murti figure during their visit to the Shri Swaminarayan temple in northwest London November 9, 2007. Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were visiting the temple for the celebration of Diwali. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Close
50 / 56
<p>People ignite fireworks during Diwali celebrations in the northern Indian city of Lucknow October 21, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

People ignite fireworks during Diwali celebrations in the northern Indian city of Lucknow October 21, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

People ignite fireworks during Diwali celebrations in the northern Indian city of Lucknow October 21, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Close
51 / 56
<p>Teenagers place oil lamps onto the Yamuna River behind the Taj Mahal on the eve of Diwali, in Agra, November 11, 2004. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files</p>

Teenagers place oil lamps onto the Yamuna River behind the Taj Mahal on the eve of Diwali, in Agra, November 11, 2004. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Teenagers place oil lamps onto the Yamuna River behind the Taj Mahal on the eve of Diwali, in Agra, November 11, 2004. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

Close
52 / 56
<p>People walk in a slum's alley illuminated by colorful lights ahead of Diwali in Mumbai November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People walk in a slum's alley illuminated by colorful lights ahead of Diwali in Mumbai November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

People walk in a slum's alley illuminated by colorful lights ahead of Diwali in Mumbai November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
53 / 56
<p>People light earthen lamps in a formation to form the shape of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 12, 2012. The letters in Hindi language reads, 'Happy Diwali.' REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

People light earthen lamps in a formation to form the shape of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 12, 2012. The letters in Hindi language reads, 'Happy Diwali.' REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

People light earthen lamps in a formation to form the shape of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 12, 2012. The letters in Hindi language reads, 'Happy Diwali.' REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
54 / 56
<p>Hindus carry offerings as they arrive at a temple for prayers during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the village of Taman Permata, outside Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Hindus carry offerings as they arrive at a temple for prayers during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the village of Taman Permata, outside Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Hindus carry offerings as they arrive at a temple for prayers during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the village of Taman Permata, outside Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
55 / 56
<p>A temple caretaker recites a prayer as he prepares to open the temple for a prayer session during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Banting, outside Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

A temple caretaker recites a prayer as he prepares to open the temple for a prayer session during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Banting, outside Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A temple caretaker recites a prayer as he prepares to open the temple for a prayer session during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Banting, outside Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
56 / 56
View Again
View Next
Yemen's untouchables

Yemen's untouchables

Next Slideshows

Yemen's untouchables

Yemen's untouchables

Widespread prejudice places Yemeni Akhdam, or servants, at the bottom of Yemen's social ladder.

13 Nov 2012
Venice under water

Venice under water

Seasonal high water floods the streets of the island city of Venice.

12 Nov 2012
Family tragedy in Guatemala quake

Family tragedy in Guatemala quake

A town mourns ten family members killed in the earthquake.

10 Nov 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week from across India.

11 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast