Global Diwali
A man stands under lanterns for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People crowd at a wholesale flower market ahead of Diwali in Kolkata November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A vendor transports garlands of marigold flowers on his motorcycle to sell at a market ahead of Diwali in Allahabad November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Surinamese dressed as the Hindu god Rama participates in the celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
Surinamese dressed as Hindu deities participate in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
Surinamese dressed as the Hindu goddesses Ram and Sita light an oil lamp in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
Surinamese dressed as the Hindu god Rama participate in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
A Surinamese boy dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman participates in an annual procession in observation of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
Surinamese Hindus participate in an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
A Surinamese girl dressed as Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, participates in an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
A Surinamese girl dressed as Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, leads an annual procession in celebration of Diwali at the Independence Square in Paramaribo November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
A woman paints dried clay lamps at her workplace as her daughter watches, on the outskirts of Jammu November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2nd R) plays the harmonium during a photo opportunity before the start of a Diwali celebration in Ottawa November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) lights a lamp during a Diwali celebration in Ottawa November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files
A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A woman places a diya, or earthen oil lamp, on a bamboo pole during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files
A man places lighted diyas in his yard during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files
A woman and her children walk past lighted deyas, or earthen oil lamps, during Diwali celebrations in Felicity, central Trinidad October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files
Heera Maasi, 60, arranges Diwali festival souvenirs as she awaits customers along a roadside stall in Karachi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files
Poonam, 20, raises a lit flare outside her family home in celebration of the Diwali festival in Karachi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed/Files
Hindu devotees pray during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
A Hindu priest makes a blessing during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Hindu devotees pray during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
A Hindu boy prays during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
A vendor arranges artificial garlands for sale at his stall ahead of Diwali in Jammu October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Children are photographed with British police officers during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
A man eats fast food during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
A man smiles to show his illuminated gum shield during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
A girls shoots bubbles from a gun during the start of Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama light Diwali candles during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet dancers before lighting Diwali candles during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files
A boy prepares diyas, or earthen oil lamps, to decorate his house during Divali celebrations in Felicity, Trinidad November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files
A man sprays bubbles during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
A girl sprays bubbles during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
A boys looks out from a sweet shop during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
Oil lamps burn after being lit by a Surinamese Hindu family during a prayer to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo November 5, 2010.
Oil lamps burn after being lit by a Surinamese Hindu family during a prayer to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo November 5, 2010. Suriname's President Desi Bouterse declared the festival a national public holiday as it is celebrated by 20 percent of the country that is of Indian origin. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
A Surinamese Hindu woman lights oil lamps during a prayer to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
A woman watches Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
Women watch a fireworks display during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, central England, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
A Malaysian of Hindu faith, Puspa Ganesan, circles a temple with an oil lamp in her hands as she performs a prayer during Diwali celebrations in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
A Hindu priest performs a prayer during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
A girl dressed as the Hindu Goddess Laksmi participates in the annual procession on the eve of Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, in Paramaribo October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh/Files
A girl kisses a stray puppy on "Kukur Puja" (Worship of Dogs) in an animal shelter in Kathmandu 17 October, 2009. "Kukur Puja" is observed on the second day of "Tihar" a five-day long festival of lights. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha/Files
A Malaysian of Hindu faith, Anushia Santhiralakan, circles the statue of Lord Siva while carrying an oil lamp, during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur October 17, 2009. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
Participants dance during Diwali (Festival of Lights) celebrations, in Trafalgar Square in London October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Devotees throng the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the occasion of Diwali festival in the northern Indian city of Amritsar October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
The illuminated Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen during Diwali mahurat special trading on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights, in Mumbai October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A devotee receives blessings from a priest at Sri Veeramakaliamman temple in Singapore October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), pour holy water over a Murti figure during their visit to the Shri Swaminarayan temple in northwest London November 9, 2007.
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), pour holy water over a Murti figure during their visit to the Shri Swaminarayan temple in northwest London November 9, 2007. Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were visiting the temple for the celebration of Diwali. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files
People ignite fireworks during Diwali celebrations in the northern Indian city of Lucknow October 21, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Teenagers place oil lamps onto the Yamuna River behind the Taj Mahal on the eve of Diwali, in Agra, November 11, 2004. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
People walk in a slum's alley illuminated by colorful lights ahead of Diwali in Mumbai November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People light earthen lamps in a formation to form the shape of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the eve of Diwali in Chandigarh November 12, 2012. The letters in Hindi language reads, 'Happy Diwali.' REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindus carry offerings as they arrive at a temple for prayers during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the village of Taman Permata, outside Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
A temple caretaker recites a prayer as he prepares to open the temple for a prayer session during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Banting, outside Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
