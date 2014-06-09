Goals around the world

Men pose for a photograph in front of a goalpost in the Castro-Castro Prison in Lima, Peru, June 2, 2014. The banner reads, "I made some mistakes and paid for them. But please nobody say football is to blame. I was wrong, but the ball does not get...more

Men pose for a photograph in front of a goalpost in the Castro-Castro Prison in Lima, Peru, June 2, 2014. The banner reads, "I made some mistakes and paid for them. But please nobody say football is to blame. I was wrong, but the ball does not get dirty," paraphrasing a phrase said by Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

