Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 11, 2015 | 5:10pm IST

Going, going, gone

The Lishui bridge collapsing during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

The Lishui bridge collapsing during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
The Lishui bridge collapsing during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 15
The demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, China, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan

The demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, China, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2008
The demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, China, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan
Close
2 / 15
The demolition of a chimney in Vienna, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

The demolition of a chimney in Vienna, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2011
The demolition of a chimney in Vienna, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
3 / 15
The demolition of a chimney in the eastern German town of Boxberg, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Sosnowski

The demolition of a chimney in the eastern German town of Boxberg, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Sosnowski

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2012
The demolition of a chimney in the eastern German town of Boxberg, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Sosnowski
Close
4 / 15
A 22-floor residential building being demolished in Liuzhou, China, December 30, 2009. Half of the building leaned but failed to fall while the other half collapsed. The demolition failed due to technical reasons, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily

A 22-floor residential building being demolished in Liuzhou, China, December 30, 2009. Half of the building leaned but failed to fall while the other half collapsed. The demolition failed due to technical reasons, China Daily reported. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2009
A 22-floor residential building being demolished in Liuzhou, China, December 30, 2009. Half of the building leaned but failed to fall while the other half collapsed. The demolition failed due to technical reasons, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
5 / 15
The demolition of four chimneys of a former lignite-fired power station south of Berlin, September 22, 2001. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The demolition of four chimneys of a former lignite-fired power station south of Berlin, September 22, 2001. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
The demolition of four chimneys of a former lignite-fired power station south of Berlin, September 22, 2001. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
6 / 15
People gather to watch the Tripode administrative building during its controlled demolition in Nantes, western France, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Files

People gather to watch the Tripode administrative building during its controlled demolition in Nantes, western France, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
People gather to watch the Tripode administrative building during its controlled demolition in Nantes, western France, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Files
Close
7 / 15
The demolition of four cooling towers during a controlled detonation in the eastern German town of Boxberg, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Files

The demolition of four cooling towers during a controlled detonation in the eastern German town of Boxberg, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
The demolition of four cooling towers during a controlled detonation in the eastern German town of Boxberg, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Files
Close
8 / 15
The demolition of the abandoned Sir John Carling Building in a controlled implosion in Ottawa, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

The demolition of the abandoned Sir John Carling Building in a controlled implosion in Ottawa, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Sunday, July 13, 2014
The demolition of the abandoned Sir John Carling Building in a controlled implosion in Ottawa, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
9 / 15
Cape Town residents watch as the city's landmark Athlone cooling towers are demolished in a 10-second implosion, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Cape Town residents watch as the city's landmark Athlone cooling towers are demolished in a 10-second implosion, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, August 22, 2010
Cape Town residents watch as the city's landmark Athlone cooling towers are demolished in a 10-second implosion, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
10 / 15
A brick building being imploded on Governors Island in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

A brick building being imploded on Governors Island in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2013
A brick building being imploded on Governors Island in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
Close
11 / 15
The demolition of a former office building of Rockwell Automation by controlled explosions west of Zurich, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The demolition of a former office building of Rockwell Automation by controlled explosions west of Zurich, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2013
The demolition of a former office building of Rockwell Automation by controlled explosions west of Zurich, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
12 / 15
The Gettysburg National Tower falls as demolition charges explode at the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, July 3. REUTERS/Files

The Gettysburg National Tower falls as demolition charges explode at the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, July 3. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
The Gettysburg National Tower falls as demolition charges explode at the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, July 3. REUTERS/Files
Close
13 / 15
Alvorada Hotel collapses during controlled implosions in Brasilia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Alvorada Hotel collapses during controlled implosions in Brasilia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2011
Alvorada Hotel collapses during controlled implosions in Brasilia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
14 / 15
The demolition of a five-story building previously used by the Navy Veterans Fund in central Athens, October 24, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

The demolition of a five-story building previously used by the Navy Veterans Fund in central Athens, October 24, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Sunday, October 24, 2010
The demolition of a five-story building previously used by the Navy Veterans Fund in central Athens, October 24, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Remembering Flight 93

Remembering Flight 93

Next Slideshows

Remembering Flight 93

Remembering Flight 93

The Flight 93 National Memorial, maintained by the National Park Service 80 miles east of Pittsburgh, encompasses a 2,200-acre site where the plane crashed on...

10 Sep 2015
Apple special event

Apple special event

Apple unveils the iPad Pro, AppleTV and new versions of its iPhone 6.

10 Sep 2015
Sporty seniors

Sporty seniors

About a thousand people over the age of 65 took part in a sports event organized by a nursing home in Tel Aviv.

09 Sep 2015
Sandstorm skies

Sandstorm skies

A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East, hospitalizing scores of people in Lebanon and disrupting air strikes and fighting in neighboring Syria.

09 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast