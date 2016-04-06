Edition:
Going hungry in Yemen

A man dresses his malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A malnourished child lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A nurse weighs a malnourished girl at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari, a six-month-old malnourished boy, lies in a bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 28, 2015. Born just before the outbreak of Yemen's devastating war, Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari may well not survive it. Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical moment in his early weeks, the six-month-old infant struggles for life in a hospital in the bomb-damaged capital Sanaa. Ali suffers malnourishment and complications from a botched circumcision performed by an unqualified practitioner. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
The mother of 21-month-old Majed Ayyash prepares him to be weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical moment, many infants struggle for life in a hospital in the bomb-damaged capital Sanaa. When Yemen's devastating war began in March, between the country's Houthi movement and an exiled government backed by Gulf Arab states, hundreds of foreign, mostly Asian, medical staff members, were evacuated to their countries, leaving their jobs in Yemeni hospitals. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Two-year-old Hanadi Dawod cries as she is weighed to check for acute severe malnutrition in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari, a six-month-old malnourished boy, cries as he is weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. Born just before the outbreak of Yemen's devastating war, Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari may well not survive it. Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical moment in his early weeks, the six-month-old infant struggles for life in a hospital in the bomb-damaged capital Sanaa. Ali suffers malnourishment and complications from a botched circumcision performed by an unqualified practitioner. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A nurse feeds a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2012
A malnourished child sits at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2012
A nurse holds a malnourished child at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A malnourished child lies in a bed at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A malnourished boy cries in his home in Sanaa June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2012
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A woman sits next to her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2012
A malnourished child is seen at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A doctor holds a malnourished boy as his mother sits at a therapeutic feeding centre in the southern Yemeni city of Taiz, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2012
A nurse checks a malnourished child at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2012
A child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed at Assabiyn hospital in Sanaa, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2012
A woman sits next to her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A malnourished child lies on a weighing scale at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2012
A woman pinches her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2012
A family with a malnourished child is pictured in their home in Sanaa June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2012
A newborn baby cries in a special care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
