Going red at NYFW
Singer Rachel Platten performs during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Fall/Winter show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jazz Jennings. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman stands backstage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rachel Platten. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Diane Guerrero. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bridget Moynahan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Juliette Lewis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessie James Decker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lorraine Toussaint. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessie James Decker . REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bonnie Somerville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bridget Moynahan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lucy Lawless. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
amfAR New York Gala
Highlights from the amfAR gala that kicks off NY Fashion Week.
Oscar nominees luncheon
Stars come out for the Academy Awards nominees luncheon.
Memorial for Britain's best known clown
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honor of British clown Joseph Grimaldi who died in 1837 and is credited with...
Lady Gaga at halftime
Lady Gaga performs at halftime for Super Bowl LI.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.