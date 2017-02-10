Edition:
Fri Feb 10, 2017

Going red at NYFW

Singer Rachel Platten performs during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Fall/Winter show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Jazz Jennings. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A woman stands backstage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Rachel Platten. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Diane Guerrero. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Bridget Moynahan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Juliette Lewis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Jessie James Decker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Lorraine Toussaint. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Jessie James Decker . REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Bonnie Somerville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Bridget Moynahan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Lucy Lawless. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
