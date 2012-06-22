Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2012 | 1:35pm IST

Going to School

<p>A student walks towards his living room during a downpour after attending the class at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A student walks towards his living room during a downpour after attending the class at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A student walks towards his living room during a downpour after attending the class at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
1 / 78
<p>Kashmiri school girls react to the camera while walking back home after their class at Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Kashmiri school girls react to the camera while walking back home after their class at Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Friday, June 22, 2012

Kashmiri school girls react to the camera while walking back home after their class at Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
2 / 78
<p>Children stand in line to collect their free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Children stand in line to collect their free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children stand in line to collect their free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
3 / 78
<p>Muslim girls offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Muslim girls offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Muslim girls offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
4 / 78
<p>School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a cultural programme on the eve of Gandhi's 140th birth anniversary, in Bhopal October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a cultural programme on the eve of Gandhi's 140th birth anniversary, in Bhopal October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a cultural programme on the eve of Gandhi's 140th birth anniversary, in Bhopal October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Close
5 / 78
<p>A Kashmiri school boy eats his free mid-day meal distributed under a scheme by the government for children below poverty line, inside a school in Srinagar April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A Kashmiri school boy eats his free mid-day meal distributed under a scheme by the government for children below poverty line, inside a school in Srinagar April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A Kashmiri school boy eats his free mid-day meal distributed under a scheme by the government for children below poverty line, inside a school in Srinagar April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Close
6 / 78
<p>A girl eats her free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A girl eats her free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A girl eats her free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
7 / 78
<p>Schoolgirls serve a punishment meted out to them by their teacher outside a classroom at a government-run primary school in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Schoolgirls serve a punishment meted out to them by their teacher outside a classroom at a government-run primary school in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Schoolgirls serve a punishment meted out to them by their teacher outside a classroom at a government-run primary school in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
8 / 78
<p>A Kashmiri school boy waits for a bus by a road side in Srinagar March 13, 2012.REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A Kashmiri school boy waits for a bus by a road side in Srinagar March 13, 2012.REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A Kashmiri school boy waits for a bus by a road side in Srinagar March 13, 2012.REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Close
9 / 78
<p>School girls watch backstage a performance of classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

School girls watch backstage a performance of classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School girls watch backstage a performance of classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
10 / 78
<p>Students wait for their teacher inside a classroom at a school in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Students wait for their teacher inside a classroom at a school in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Students wait for their teacher inside a classroom at a school in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
11 / 78
<p>Students attend their morning assembly at a school in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Students attend their morning assembly at a school in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Students attend their morning assembly at a school in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
12 / 78
<p>Students display their paintings during an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records, at a school in Chennai February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Students display their paintings during an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records, at a school in Chennai February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Students display their paintings during an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records, at a school in Chennai February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Close
13 / 78
<p>Children sit on bricks as they attend their class in an open charitable school built under a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) bridge in New Delhi February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Children sit on bricks as they attend their class in an open charitable school built under a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) bridge in New Delhi February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children sit on bricks as they attend their class in an open charitable school built under a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) bridge in New Delhi February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
14 / 78
<p>Kashmiri girls sit inside the classroom of a school in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Kashmiri girls sit inside the classroom of a school in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, June 22, 2012

Kashmiri girls sit inside the classroom of a school in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
15 / 78
<p>child sits on a potty inside the baby home at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

child sits on a potty inside the baby home at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

child sits on a potty inside the baby home at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
16 / 78
<p>School students rehearse for the Republic Day parade in Ahmedabad January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

School students rehearse for the Republic Day parade in Ahmedabad January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School students rehearse for the Republic Day parade in Ahmedabad January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
17 / 78
<p>School children perform rituals during a prayer ceremony for victims of a hospital fire, in Jammu December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

School children perform rituals during a prayer ceremony for victims of a hospital fire, in Jammu December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children perform rituals during a prayer ceremony for victims of a hospital fire, in Jammu December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
18 / 78
<p>A man pedals his trishaw carrying school children on a foggy morning in Allahabad December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A man pedals his trishaw carrying school children on a foggy morning in Allahabad December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A man pedals his trishaw carrying school children on a foggy morning in Allahabad December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
19 / 78
<p>Schoolchildren attend the Children's Day celebrations, which commemorates the birthday of First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, at a school in Chandigarh November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Schoolchildren attend the Children's Day celebrations, which commemorates the birthday of First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, at a school in Chandigarh November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Schoolchildren attend the Children's Day celebrations, which commemorates the birthday of First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, at a school in Chandigarh November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
20 / 78
<p>School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
21 / 78
<p>Children with their chalkboards attend a class inside a bus which has been converted into a school called "School on Wheels" at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

Children with their chalkboards attend a class inside a bus which has been converted into a school called "School on Wheels" at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children with their chalkboards attend a class inside a bus which has been converted into a school called "School on Wheels" at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
22 / 78
<p>Teacher Laxman (R) conducts lessons inside a bus converted into a school called "School on Wheels" at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

Teacher Laxman (R) conducts lessons inside a bus converted into a school called "School on Wheels" at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Teacher Laxman (R) conducts lessons inside a bus converted into a school called "School on Wheels" at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
23 / 78
<p>Kashmiri children sit inside the classroom of a school in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Kashmiri children sit inside the classroom of a school in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, June 22, 2012

Kashmiri children sit inside the classroom of a school in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
24 / 78
<p>Kashmiri schoolgirls walk on a footbridge in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri schoolgirls walk on a footbridge in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Kashmiri schoolgirls walk on a footbridge in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
25 / 78
<p>Salim, 8-year-old son of a migrant taxi driver, waits for his father at a taxi stand, as he prepares to go to school in Mumbai October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Salim, 8-year-old son of a migrant taxi driver, waits for his father at a taxi stand, as he prepares to go to school in Mumbai October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Salim, 8-year-old son of a migrant taxi driver, waits for his father at a taxi stand, as he prepares to go to school in Mumbai October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
26 / 78
<p>Children ride in a cart on the way home from school in the outskirts of New Delhi in this file picture taken, February 26, 2001. REUTERS/Pawel Kopcznski/Files</p>

Children ride in a cart on the way home from school in the outskirts of New Delhi in this file picture taken, February 26, 2001. REUTERS/Pawel Kopcznski/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children ride in a cart on the way home from school in the outskirts of New Delhi in this file picture taken, February 26, 2001. REUTERS/Pawel Kopcznski/Files

Close
27 / 78
<p>Children share umbrellas during a downpour as they return after attending the class at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Children share umbrellas during a downpour as they return after attending the class at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children share umbrellas during a downpour as they return after attending the class at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
28 / 78
<p>Students study in their classroom at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Students study in their classroom at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Students study in their classroom at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
29 / 78
<p>Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
30 / 78
<p>School children chant a mantra while holding a mixture of water and milk in copper pots as an offering to the Hindu god Lord Shiva at a temple in Ahmedabad on August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

School children chant a mantra while holding a mixture of water and milk in copper pots as an offering to the Hindu god Lord Shiva at a temple in Ahmedabad on August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children chant a mantra while holding a mixture of water and milk in copper pots as an offering to the Hindu god Lord Shiva at a temple in Ahmedabad on August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
31 / 78
<p>Students sleep on cloth mattresses inside their class room at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Students sleep on cloth mattresses inside their class room at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Students sleep on cloth mattresses inside their class room at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
32 / 78
<p>Children play outside a classroom constructed from mud and old cement bags and plastered in cow dung at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Children play outside a classroom constructed from mud and old cement bags and plastered in cow dung at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children play outside a classroom constructed from mud and old cement bags and plastered in cow dung at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
33 / 78
<p>A student adjusts the beret of another as they line up to march for peace in Mumbai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A student adjusts the beret of another as they line up to march for peace in Mumbai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A student adjusts the beret of another as they line up to march for peace in Mumbai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
34 / 78
<p>School children pack a auto-rickshaw on their way to school in Ahmedabad July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

School children pack a auto-rickshaw on their way to school in Ahmedabad July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children pack a auto-rickshaw on their way to school in Ahmedabad July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
35 / 78
<p>Children play a game of kabaddi on the grounds of a school in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Children play a game of kabaddi on the grounds of a school in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children play a game of kabaddi on the grounds of a school in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
36 / 78
<p>Young Tibetan girls watch as school children in traditional clothing perform during ceremony in Dharamsala August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abid/Files</p>

Young Tibetan girls watch as school children in traditional clothing perform during ceremony in Dharamsala August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abid/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Young Tibetan girls watch as school children in traditional clothing perform during ceremony in Dharamsala August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abid/Files

Close
37 / 78
<p>Students touch the feet of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare as a sign of respect as he visits one of his schools in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Students touch the feet of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare as a sign of respect as he visits one of his schools in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 17, 2011....more

Friday, June 22, 2012

Students touch the feet of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare as a sign of respect as he visits one of his schools in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
38 / 78
<p>Children of Tibetans-in-exile play during a break in class at a school in Mcleodganj, near Dharamshala, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Children of Tibetans-in-exile play during a break in class at a school in Mcleodganj, near Dharamshala, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children of Tibetans-in-exile play during a break in class at a school in Mcleodganj, near Dharamshala, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
39 / 78
<p>School children attend a prayer memorial held for victims of the Japan earthquake and tsunami in Hyderabad March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

School children attend a prayer memorial held for victims of the Japan earthquake and tsunami in Hyderabad March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children attend a prayer memorial held for victims of the Japan earthquake and tsunami in Hyderabad March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
40 / 78
<p>Muslim schoolgirls from St. Maaz high school practise Vietnam Vovinam martial arts inside the school compound on International Women's Day in Hyderabad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

Muslim schoolgirls from St. Maaz high school practise Vietnam Vovinam martial arts inside the school compound on International Women's Day in Hyderabad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Muslim schoolgirls from St. Maaz high school practise Vietnam Vovinam martial arts inside the school compound on International Women's Day in Hyderabad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
41 / 78
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama watch dancing children during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama watch dancing children during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama watch dancing children during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Close
42 / 78
<p>School children attend a yoga exercise session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

School children attend a yoga exercise session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children attend a yoga exercise session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
43 / 78
<p>Children dressed as Lord Buddha wait to perform during a cultural programme carrying the theme of world peace, at a school in Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Children dressed as Lord Buddha wait to perform during a cultural programme carrying the theme of world peace, at a school in Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children dressed as Lord Buddha wait to perform during a cultural programme carrying the theme of world peace, at a school in Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
44 / 78
<p>A man rides a motorcycle carrying six children on their way back home from school at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A man rides a motorcycle carrying six children on their way back home from school at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A man rides a motorcycle carrying six children on their way back home from school at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
45 / 78
<p>School children use laptops provided to them under the "One Laptop Per Child' project by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a state-run primary school, at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) from Mumbai September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

School children use laptops provided to them under the "One Laptop Per Child' project by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a state-run primary school, at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) from Mumbai September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish...more

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children use laptops provided to them under the "One Laptop Per Child' project by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a state-run primary school, at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) from Mumbai September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
46 / 78
<p>A school girl uses a laptop provided under the "One Laptop Per Child' project by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a state-run primary school at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) from Mumbai September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A school girl uses a laptop provided under the "One Laptop Per Child' project by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a state-run primary school at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) from Mumbai September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish...more

Friday, June 22, 2012

A school girl uses a laptop provided under the "One Laptop Per Child' project by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a state-run primary school at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) from Mumbai September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
47 / 78
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L) and his wife Gursharan Kaur (L) greet school children during the Raksha Bandhan festival in New Delhi August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout/Files</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L) and his wife Gursharan Kaur (L) greet school children during the Raksha Bandhan festival in New Delhi August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L) and his wife Gursharan Kaur (L) greet school children during the Raksha Bandhan festival in New Delhi August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout/Files

Close
48 / 78
<p>Muslim girls offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Muslim girls offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Muslim girls offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
49 / 78
<p>School children take part in celebrations to mark Independence Day at a school in Kolkata August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

School children take part in celebrations to mark Independence Day at a school in Kolkata August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children take part in celebrations to mark Independence Day at a school in Kolkata August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
50 / 78
<p>Seven-year-old twins Shahana (L) and Shahala walk back from their Madrasah (traditional Muslim school) in Kodinji village in Kerala July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Seven-year-old twins Shahana (L) and Shahala walk back from their Madrasah (traditional Muslim school) in Kodinji village in Kerala July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Seven-year-old twins Shahana (L) and Shahala walk back from their Madrasah (traditional Muslim school) in Kodinji village in Kerala July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
51 / 78
<p>Schoolgirls stand on a road divider as they huddle under an umbrella during monsoon rain in New Delhi September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Schoolgirls stand on a road divider as they huddle under an umbrella during monsoon rain in New Delhi September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Schoolgirls stand on a road divider as they huddle under an umbrella during monsoon rain in New Delhi September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
52 / 78
<p>Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (C) signs autographs for flash floods victims at a school on the outskirts of Leh, east of Srinagar, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (C) signs autographs for flash floods victims at a school on the outskirts of Leh, east of Srinagar, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (C) signs autographs for flash floods victims at a school on the outskirts of Leh, east of Srinagar, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
53 / 78
<p>A schoolgirl, with her face painted in colours of the national flag, holds a flag during Independent Day celebrations inside her school in Ahmedabad August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A schoolgirl, with her face painted in colours of the national flag, holds a flag during Independent Day celebrations inside her school in Ahmedabad August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A schoolgirl, with her face painted in colours of the national flag, holds a flag during Independent Day celebrations inside her school in Ahmedabad August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
54 / 78
<p>School children perform during the celebrations to mark Independence Day in Chandigarh August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

School children perform during the celebrations to mark Independence Day in Chandigarh August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children perform during the celebrations to mark Independence Day in Chandigarh August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
55 / 78
<p>Boys react to the camera during their recess break in the middle of their academic day at a school in Mumbai August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Boys react to the camera during their recess break in the middle of their academic day at a school in Mumbai August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Boys react to the camera during their recess break in the middle of their academic day at a school in Mumbai August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
56 / 78
<p>An auto-rickshaw carrying school children move through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

An auto-rickshaw carrying school children move through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

An auto-rickshaw carrying school children move through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
57 / 78
<p>School children hold their plates as they wait for their free lunch at a government-run primary school in Hyderabad July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

School children hold their plates as they wait for their free lunch at a government-run primary school in Hyderabad July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children hold their plates as they wait for their free lunch at a government-run primary school in Hyderabad July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
58 / 78
<p>Students play soccer at Anjum-a-Islam high school, a Muslim school for girls, during their physical education class in Ahmedabad June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Students play soccer at Anjum-a-Islam high school, a Muslim school for girls, during their physical education class in Ahmedabad June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Students play soccer at Anjum-a-Islam high school, a Muslim school for girls, during their physical education class in Ahmedabad June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
59 / 78
<p>Students study in a classroom of a government-run school at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Students study in a classroom of a government-run school at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Students study in a classroom of a government-run school at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
60 / 78
<p>Childen sit on the ground in a outdoor school during a lesson in Santiniketan village in this undated handout photograph. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Childen sit on the ground in a outdoor school during a lesson in Santiniketan village in this undated handout photograph. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Childen sit on the ground in a outdoor school during a lesson in Santiniketan village in this undated handout photograph. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
61 / 78
<p>School children dressed as military soldiers sit as they wait to perform during their annual cultural programme in Chandigarh February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

School children dressed as military soldiers sit as they wait to perform during their annual cultural programme in Chandigarh February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children dressed as military soldiers sit as they wait to perform during their annual cultural programme in Chandigarh February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
62 / 78
<p>Nine pairs of twins and a triplet pose for a photograph at a state-run school in Kodinji village in Kerala July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Nine pairs of twins and a triplet pose for a photograph at a state-run school in Kodinji village in Kerala July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Nine pairs of twins and a triplet pose for a photograph at a state-run school in Kodinji village in Kerala July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
63 / 78
<p>A school girl walks on a road covered with oil and soot at an industrial area in Mumbai December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A school girl walks on a road covered with oil and soot at an industrial area in Mumbai December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A school girl walks on a road covered with oil and soot at an industrial area in Mumbai December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
64 / 78
<p>School children dressed as first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru take part in a fancy dress competition on the eve of Children's Day celebrations in front of a portrait of Nehru at a school in Bhopal November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

School children dressed as first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru take part in a fancy dress competition on the eve of Children's Day celebrations in front of a portrait of Nehru at a school in Bhopal November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files more

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children dressed as first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru take part in a fancy dress competition on the eve of Children's Day celebrations in front of a portrait of Nehru at a school in Bhopal November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Close
65 / 78
<p>A school girl shields herself from monsoon rain on a street in New Delhi September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A school girl shields herself from monsoon rain on a street in New Delhi September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A school girl shields herself from monsoon rain on a street in New Delhi September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
66 / 78
<p>A student holds his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in Rajpore, about 25 km (18 miles) west of Kolkata, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

A student holds his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in Rajpore, about 25 km (18 miles) west of Kolkata, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A student holds his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in Rajpore, about 25 km (18 miles) west of Kolkata, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
67 / 78
<p>Muslim children read the Koran at a madrasa or religious school on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the northern Indian city of Mathura August 23, 2009. REUTERS/K. K. Aror/Files</p>

Muslim children read the Koran at a madrasa or religious school on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the northern Indian city of Mathura August 23, 2009. REUTERS/K. K. Aror/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Muslim children read the Koran at a madrasa or religious school on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the northern Indian city of Mathura August 23, 2009. REUTERS/K. K. Aror/Files

Close
68 / 78
<p>A rickshaw driver rides in the rain as he transports school children in Mathura April 8, 2009. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/Files</p>

A rickshaw driver rides in the rain as he transports school children in Mathura April 8, 2009. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A rickshaw driver rides in the rain as he transports school children in Mathura April 8, 2009. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/Files

Close
69 / 78
<p>A school boy walks through a flooded street in Mumbai July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A school boy walks through a flooded street in Mumbai July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A school boy walks through a flooded street in Mumbai July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
70 / 78
<p>Pupils from a Hindu religious school huddle as they take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, before taking blessings from their teacher during "Guru Purnima", an annual Hindu festival, in Allahabad July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Pupils from a Hindu religious school huddle as they take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, before taking blessings from their teacher during "Guru Purnima", an annual Hindu festival, in...more

Friday, June 22, 2012

Pupils from a Hindu religious school huddle as they take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, before taking blessings from their teacher during "Guru Purnima", an annual Hindu festival, in Allahabad July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
71 / 78
<p>Azharuddin Ismail, who acted as young Salim in the Oscar-winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with his friends in a classroom before attending their school's cultural day in Mumbai February 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Azharuddin Ismail, who acted as young Salim in the Oscar-winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with his friends in a classroom before attending their school's cultural day in Mumbai February 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Azharuddin Ismail, who acted as young Salim in the Oscar-winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with his friends in a classroom before attending their school's cultural day in Mumbai February 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
72 / 78
<p>School children walk on railway tracks in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

School children walk on railway tracks in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children walk on railway tracks in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
73 / 78
<p>School children travel on a motorised rickshaw in Gharana village, about 30 km (19 miles) southwest of Jammu December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

School children travel on a motorised rickshaw in Gharana village, about 30 km (19 miles) southwest of Jammu December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children travel on a motorised rickshaw in Gharana village, about 30 km (19 miles) southwest of Jammu December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Close
74 / 78
<p>School children walk through a field at Koribari village on the outskirts of Siliguri August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

School children walk through a field at Koribari village on the outskirts of Siliguri August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

School children walk through a field at Koribari village on the outskirts of Siliguri August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
75 / 78
<p>Children draw at an "anganwadi" (creche) centre under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme in Kutnabari village, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Agartala, Tripura, August 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

Children draw at an "anganwadi" (creche) centre under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme in Kutnabari village, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Agartala, Tripura, August 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children draw at an "anganwadi" (creche) centre under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme in Kutnabari village, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Agartala, Tripura, August 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Close
76 / 78
<p>Children wait for school bus during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Children wait for school bus during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

Children wait for school bus during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
77 / 78
<p>A Muslim schoolgirl from St. Maaz high school practises Chinese wushu martial arts inside the school compound in Hyderabad July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

A Muslim schoolgirl from St. Maaz high school practises Chinese wushu martial arts inside the school compound in Hyderabad July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Friday, June 22, 2012

A Muslim schoolgirl from St. Maaz high school practises Chinese wushu martial arts inside the school compound in Hyderabad July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
78 / 78
View Again
View Next
Indigenous in the city

Indigenous in the city

Next Slideshows

Indigenous in the city

Indigenous in the city

Indigenous tribes at the Rio+20 Summit in Brazil.

22 Jun 2012
Migrants in a Midwest town

Migrants in a Midwest town

A look at life in the Midwest town of Beardstown, Illinois as it deals with the challenges of immigration.

22 Jun 2012
Stonehenge solstice

Stonehenge solstice

Revelers, spiritualists and tourists gather at Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

21 Jun 2012
Comic book wedding

Comic book wedding

A same-sex couple tied the knot at a comic book store in New York to celebrate the first gay nuptials in Marvel Comics.

21 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast