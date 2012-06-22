Going to School
A student walks towards his living room during a downpour after attending the class at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Kashmiri school girls react to the camera while walking back home after their class at Kanzalwan near the Line of Control in Gurez sector, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Children stand in line to collect their free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Muslim girls offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a cultural programme on the eve of Gandhi's 140th birth anniversary, in Bhopal October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
A Kashmiri school boy eats his free mid-day meal distributed under a scheme by the government for children below poverty line, inside a school in Srinagar April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A girl eats her free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Schoolgirls serve a punishment meted out to them by their teacher outside a classroom at a government-run primary school in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A Kashmiri school boy waits for a bus by a road side in Srinagar March 13, 2012.REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
School girls watch backstage a performance of classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Students wait for their teacher inside a classroom at a school in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Students attend their morning assembly at a school in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Students display their paintings during an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records, at a school in Chennai February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Children sit on bricks as they attend their class in an open charitable school built under a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) bridge in New Delhi February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Kashmiri girls sit inside the classroom of a school in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
child sits on a potty inside the baby home at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
School students rehearse for the Republic Day parade in Ahmedabad January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
School children perform rituals during a prayer ceremony for victims of a hospital fire, in Jammu December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A man pedals his trishaw carrying school children on a foggy morning in Allahabad December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Schoolchildren attend the Children's Day celebrations, which commemorates the birthday of First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, at a school in Chandigarh November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Children with their chalkboards attend a class inside a bus which has been converted into a school called "School on Wheels" at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Teacher Laxman (R) conducts lessons inside a bus converted into a school called "School on Wheels" at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Kashmiri children sit inside the classroom of a school in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Kashmiri schoolgirls walk on a footbridge in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Salim, 8-year-old son of a migrant taxi driver, waits for his father at a taxi stand, as he prepares to go to school in Mumbai October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Children ride in a cart on the way home from school in the outskirts of New Delhi in this file picture taken, February 26, 2001. REUTERS/Pawel Kopcznski/Files
Children share umbrellas during a downpour as they return after attending the class at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Students study in their classroom at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
School children chant a mantra while holding a mixture of water and milk in copper pots as an offering to the Hindu god Lord Shiva at a temple in Ahmedabad on August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students sleep on cloth mattresses inside their class room at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Children play outside a classroom constructed from mud and old cement bags and plastered in cow dung at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A student adjusts the beret of another as they line up to march for peace in Mumbai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
School children pack a auto-rickshaw on their way to school in Ahmedabad July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Children play a game of kabaddi on the grounds of a school in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Young Tibetan girls watch as school children in traditional clothing perform during ceremony in Dharamsala August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abid/Files
Students touch the feet of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare as a sign of respect as he visits one of his schools in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 17, 2011....more
Children of Tibetans-in-exile play during a break in class at a school in Mcleodganj, near Dharamshala, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
School children attend a prayer memorial held for victims of the Japan earthquake and tsunami in Hyderabad March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Muslim schoolgirls from St. Maaz high school practise Vietnam Vovinam martial arts inside the school compound on International Women's Day in Hyderabad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama watch dancing children during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files
School children attend a yoga exercise session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Children dressed as Lord Buddha wait to perform during a cultural programme carrying the theme of world peace, at a school in Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A man rides a motorcycle carrying six children on their way back home from school at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
School children use laptops provided to them under the "One Laptop Per Child' project by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a state-run primary school, at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) from Mumbai September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish...more
A school girl uses a laptop provided under the "One Laptop Per Child' project by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a state-run primary school at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) from Mumbai September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L) and his wife Gursharan Kaur (L) greet school children during the Raksha Bandhan festival in New Delhi August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout/Files
Muslim girls offer prayers before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at a madrasa or religious school on the outskirts of Jammu August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
School children take part in celebrations to mark Independence Day at a school in Kolkata August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Seven-year-old twins Shahana (L) and Shahala walk back from their Madrasah (traditional Muslim school) in Kodinji village in Kerala July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Schoolgirls stand on a road divider as they huddle under an umbrella during monsoon rain in New Delhi September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (C) signs autographs for flash floods victims at a school on the outskirts of Leh, east of Srinagar, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A schoolgirl, with her face painted in colours of the national flag, holds a flag during Independent Day celebrations inside her school in Ahmedabad August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
School children perform during the celebrations to mark Independence Day in Chandigarh August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Boys react to the camera during their recess break in the middle of their academic day at a school in Mumbai August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
An auto-rickshaw carrying school children move through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
School children hold their plates as they wait for their free lunch at a government-run primary school in Hyderabad July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Students play soccer at Anjum-a-Islam high school, a Muslim school for girls, during their physical education class in Ahmedabad June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Students study in a classroom of a government-run school at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Childen sit on the ground in a outdoor school during a lesson in Santiniketan village in this undated handout photograph. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
School children dressed as military soldiers sit as they wait to perform during their annual cultural programme in Chandigarh February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Nine pairs of twins and a triplet pose for a photograph at a state-run school in Kodinji village in Kerala July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A school girl walks on a road covered with oil and soot at an industrial area in Mumbai December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
School children dressed as first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru take part in a fancy dress competition on the eve of Children's Day celebrations in front of a portrait of Nehru at a school in Bhopal November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files more
A school girl shields herself from monsoon rain on a street in New Delhi September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A student holds his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in Rajpore, about 25 km (18 miles) west of Kolkata, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Muslim children read the Koran at a madrasa or religious school on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the northern Indian city of Mathura August 23, 2009. REUTERS/K. K. Aror/Files
A rickshaw driver rides in the rain as he transports school children in Mathura April 8, 2009. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/Files
A school boy walks through a flooded street in Mumbai July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Pupils from a Hindu religious school huddle as they take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, before taking blessings from their teacher during "Guru Purnima", an annual Hindu festival, in...more
Azharuddin Ismail, who acted as young Salim in the Oscar-winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with his friends in a classroom before attending their school's cultural day in Mumbai February 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
School children walk on railway tracks in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
School children travel on a motorised rickshaw in Gharana village, about 30 km (19 miles) southwest of Jammu December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
School children walk through a field at Koribari village on the outskirts of Siliguri August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Children draw at an "anganwadi" (creche) centre under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme in Kutnabari village, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Agartala, Tripura, August 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Children wait for school bus during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A Muslim schoolgirl from St. Maaz high school practises Chinese wushu martial arts inside the school compound in Hyderabad July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
