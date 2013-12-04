Going to the polls
Polling officers carry electronic voting machines (EVM) as they leave a polling station at the end of polls, during the assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A polling officer carries electronic voting machines (EVM) as he leaves a polling station at the end of polls, during the assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit gestures as she shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly elections in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Rahul Gandhi, son of ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, leaves after casting his vote outside a polling station during the state assembly elections in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Voters queues inside a polling station to cast their vote during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman arrives to cast her vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, shows his voter identity card as he arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Polling agents wait for voters to turn up outside a polling station during the state assembly election in the old quarters of Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman waits to cast her vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Election officials wait for voters to turn up inside a polling station during the state assembly election in the old quarters of Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man (R) casts his vote inside a polling booth during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, arrives to cast his vote outside a polling station during the state assembly elections in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, speaks with the media after casting his vote at a polling station in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Rahul Gandhi (C), a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, waits in a queue to cast his vote outside a polling station during the state assembly elections in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee more
Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal leaves after casting his vote outside a polling station during the state assembly elections in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Voters queue inside a polling station to cast their votes during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters queue inside a polling station to cast their vote during the state assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the assembly election in Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An elderly woman places her ink-marked finger on her lips after casting her vote outside a polling booth during the assembly election in Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A policeman stands guard in front of voters waiting in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the assembly election in the old quarters of Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the assembly election in the old quarters of Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Family members of an elderly voter carry him after he cast his vote outside a polling station during the assembly election in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
