Golan Heights cowboys
Nadav (R), the chief cowboy of the Yonatan herd, and Alon, tend cattle on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. Cowboys, who have been running the ranch on the Golan's volcanic rocky plateau for some 35 years, also host the Israeli military, who use half of the cattle farm, 20,000 dunams (5,000 acres), as a live-fire training zone. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed the territory in 1981, a move not recognized internationally. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nadav, chief cowboy of the Yonatan herd, tends cattle on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nadav (L), the chief cowboy of the Yonatan herd, tends cattle on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Alon, an Israeli cowboy, pushes cattle into their pen in the early morning on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Alon, an Israeli cowboy, tends cattle on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming communit, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Amit, an Israeli cowboy, tends cattle on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli cowboys lead cattle into their pen on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Amit, an Israeli cowboy, treats his horse after working with cattle on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Alon, an Israeli cowboy, tends cattle on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, sabout 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nadav, the chief cowboy of the Yonatan herd (R) and Amit, look at a truck loaded with their cattle as it is taken away, on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile)south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nadav (R), the chief cowboy of the Yonatan herd, walks next to Israeli soldiers on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Alon, an Israeli cowboy, tends cattle on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Amit, an Israeli cowboy, leads his horse after working with cattle on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Amit, an Israeli cowboy, unloads his horse after working with cattle in the early morning on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Alon, an Israeli cowboy, unloads his horse after working with cattle in the early morning, on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Alon, an Israeli cowboy, fixes his boot as he tends cattle on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A horse eats on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli cowboys, Alon (R) and Amit (L), unload their horses after working with cattle in the early morning on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Horse riding equipment is seen in the staff room of a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nadav (C), the chief cowboy of the Yonatan herd, and his team eat at the end of the day after selling their cattle, just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Amit, an Israeli cowboy, gets dressed for work in the early morning on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nadav, the chief cowboy of the Yonatan herd, gets his horse ready in the early morning, on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli cowboys, Amit (L) and Alon (R), get ready in the early morning on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Amit, an Israeli cowboy, gets ready in the early morning a the ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
