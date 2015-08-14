Edition:
Gold crackdown

Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A helicopter patrols during a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A woman and her child stand near debris after a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. Peruvian police razed dozens of illegal gold mining camps at the edge of an Amazonian nature reserve this week, part of a renewed bid to halt the spread of wildcatting in a remote rainforest region. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. The stings at the edge of the Tambopata National Reserve were the first in the southeastern region of Madre de Dios since a crackdown let up in December. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A view of an illegal gold mining camp in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Police burn mattresses during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 13, 2015. Production from wildcat miners in Madre de Dios, who sell their ore up the supply chain, made up about 10 percent of national production before President Ollanta Humala launched the harshest crackdown yet on illegal gold mining last year. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Miners and their families leave a camp after Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
People leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Miners and their families watch a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A Peruvian police officer burns equipment used by illegal miners during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Miners and their families leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Miners and their families watch a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
