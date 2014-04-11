Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 11, 2014 | 9:25pm IST

Gold diggers

<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
1 / 15
<p>A prospector pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
2 / 15
<p>A prospector pans for gold in a hole in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector pans for gold in a hole in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector pans for gold in a hole in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
3 / 15
<p>A prospector carries a bag of sand as he pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector carries a bag of sand as he pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector carries a bag of sand as he pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
4 / 15
<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
5 / 15
<p>A prospector sorts gold particles found at a new gold mine in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector sorts gold particles found at a new gold mine in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector sorts gold particles found at a new gold mine in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
6 / 15
<p>A prospector looks on as he prepares to pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector looks on as he prepares to pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector looks on as he prepares to pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
7 / 15
<p>A prospector sits near a hole as he rests at a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector sits near a hole as he rests at a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector sits near a hole as he rests at a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
8 / 15
<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
9 / 15
<p>A prospector sells gold particles found at a new gold mine discovered in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector sells gold particles found at a new gold mine discovered in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector sells gold particles found at a new gold mine discovered in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
10 / 15
<p>Prospectors carry sand as they pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors carry sand as they pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors carry sand as they pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
11 / 15
<p>A prospector with a child on her back carries sand as she pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector with a child on her back carries sand as she pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector with a child on her back carries sand as she pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
12 / 15
<p>A prospector carries sand as she pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector carries sand as she pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector carries sand as she pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
13 / 15
<p>A prospector pans for gold as a child watches her at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector pans for gold as a child watches her at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector pans for gold as a child watches her at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
14 / 15
<p>A prospector goes down a hole as he pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector goes down a hole as he pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector goes down a hole as he pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

Next Slideshows

Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

The presidential plane over America.

11 Apr 2014
Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Photographer Neil Hall traveled to Cyprus to document the United Nations buffer zone between the Turkish Cypriot-controlled north of the island and the Greek...

10 Apr 2014
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines of Syria.

10 Apr 2014
Portraits of a militia

Portraits of a militia

Anti-balaka militia originally sprang up to protect the Christian population of the Central African Republic, but now stand accused of human rights abuses...

09 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures