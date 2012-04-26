Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 26, 2012 | 9:50pm IST

Gold in Indonesia's hills

<p>A local gold trader shows a piece of gold after he purchased it from a gold miner at the mine site in Poboya in Indonesia, Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world by population. Some 1.1 million people are employed in Indonesia's formal mining sector, according to the national statistic bureau. This figure does not include illegal miners. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A local gold trader shows a piece of gold after he purchased it from a gold miner at the mine site in Poboya in Indonesia, Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world by population. Some 1.1 million...more

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A local gold trader shows a piece of gold after he purchased it from a gold miner at the mine site in Poboya in Indonesia, Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world by population. Some 1.1 million people are employed in Indonesia's formal mining sector, according to the national statistic bureau. This figure does not include illegal miners. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
1 / 24
<p>A miner breaks stones containing gold in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A miner breaks stones containing gold in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A miner breaks stones containing gold in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
2 / 24
<p>A miner, Halim, 35, (R) and his team take a break at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A miner, Halim, 35, (R) and his team take a break at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A miner, Halim, 35, (R) and his team take a break at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
3 / 24
<p>Miners dig at the ground to find stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Miners dig at the ground to find stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Miners dig at the ground to find stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
4 / 24
<p>Halim, 35, and other miners stand on the stones containing gold materials at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Halim, 35, and other miners stand on the stones containing gold materials at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Halim, 35, and other miners stand on the stones containing gold materials at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
5 / 24
<p>A miner, Halim, 35, tries to break stones containing gold materials in a tunnel at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A miner, Halim, 35, tries to break stones containing gold materials in a tunnel at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A miner, Halim, 35, tries to break stones containing gold materials in a tunnel at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
6 / 24
<p>Miners mine for gold inside a tunnel in an illegal gold mine in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Miners mine for gold inside a tunnel in an illegal gold mine in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Miners mine for gold inside a tunnel in an illegal gold mine in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
7 / 24
<p>A miner breaks stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A miner breaks stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A miner breaks stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
8 / 24
<p>An aerial view of the foothills of Mosomba Mountain at Poboya village is seen ,where approximately ten thousand gold miners work illegally, in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

An aerial view of the foothills of Mosomba Mountain at Poboya village is seen ,where approximately ten thousand gold miners work illegally, in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

An aerial view of the foothills of Mosomba Mountain at Poboya village is seen ,where approximately ten thousand gold miners work illegally, in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
9 / 24
<p>A miner takes a bath in the river at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A miner takes a bath in the river at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A miner takes a bath in the river at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
10 / 24
<p>A miner Rahmat Halim (L) and his colleagues wait for transportation to send the sacks of stone material containing gold to be processed 15 km away from the site of Poboya gold mining area at the Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A miner Rahmat Halim (L) and his colleagues wait for transportation to send the sacks of stone material containing gold to be processed 15 km away from the site of Poboya gold mining area at the Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. ...more

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A miner Rahmat Halim (L) and his colleagues wait for transportation to send the sacks of stone material containing gold to be processed 15 km away from the site of Poboya gold mining area at the Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
11 / 24
<p>A manual gold smelting process is seen in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A manual gold smelting process is seen in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A manual gold smelting process is seen in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
12 / 24
<p>Miners use fire to break a stone containing gold in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Miners use fire to break a stone containing gold in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Miners use fire to break a stone containing gold in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
13 / 24
<p>A local gold trader shows two pieces of gold weighing 500 grams (1.1 pounds) after he purchased them from gold miners in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A local gold trader shows two pieces of gold weighing 500 grams (1.1 pounds) after he purchased them from gold miners in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A local gold trader shows two pieces of gold weighing 500 grams (1.1 pounds) after he purchased them from gold miners in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
14 / 24
<p>Miners take a bath in the river at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Miners take a bath in the river at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Miners take a bath in the river at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
15 / 24
<p>A miner eats noodles for his lunch in a makeshift tent at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A miner eats noodles for his lunch in a makeshift tent at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A miner eats noodles for his lunch in a makeshift tent at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
16 / 24
<p>Damage caused by illegal mining is seen on a hillside in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Damage caused by illegal mining is seen on a hillside in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Damage caused by illegal mining is seen on a hillside in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
17 / 24
<p>A miner uses a bamboo stick to remove stones containing gold material from the hillside at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad</p>

A miner uses a bamboo stick to remove stones containing gold material from the hillside at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A miner uses a bamboo stick to remove stones containing gold material from the hillside at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
18 / 24
<p>A miner carries a sack of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A miner carries a sack of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A miner carries a sack of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
19 / 24
<p>Miners remove sacks of stones containing gold material from a tunnel at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad</p>

Miners remove sacks of stones containing gold material from a tunnel at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Miners remove sacks of stones containing gold material from a tunnel at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
20 / 24
<p>A miner carries a sack of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A miner carries a sack of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

A miner carries a sack of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
21 / 24
<p>Sacks of stones containing gold are seen before being transported to a smelting plant near the site of Poboya mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Sacks of stones containing gold are seen before being transported to a smelting plant near the site of Poboya mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Sacks of stones containing gold are seen before being transported to a smelting plant near the site of Poboya mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
22 / 24
<p>Miners take a break in their makeshift tent at the site of Poboya gold mining area at the Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Miners take a break in their makeshift tent at the site of Poboya gold mining area at the Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Miners take a break in their makeshift tent at the site of Poboya gold mining area at the Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
23 / 24
<p>Miners carry sacks of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Miners carry sacks of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Miners carry sacks of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Coming to the theater

Coming to the theater

Next Slideshows

Coming to the theater

Coming to the theater

Dress rehearsals for new operas and plays.

26 Apr 2012
Zimmerman family photos

Zimmerman family photos

Family snapshots from George Zimmerman's childhood.

26 Apr 2012
Africa's poaching problem

Africa's poaching problem

Elephant and rhino poaching is surging, driven by the growing purchasing power of Asia's newly affluent classes.

26 Apr 2012
Rodney King book signing

Rodney King book signing

Rodney King promotes his memoir book titled "The Riot Within." The L.A. Riots 20 years ago started after police officers were acquitted after being accused of...

26 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast