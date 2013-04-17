Edition:
Gold rush

<p>A customer holds a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Customers try gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A girl tries a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A saleswoman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>An employee arranges gold bangles at a jewellery shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Women look into a jewellery shop where gold bangles are on display at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>An employee arranges gold jewellery in the counter of a gold shop in Wuhan, Hubei province April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A customer looks at gold accessories at a gold store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 16, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Store manager Jared Minsky talks to a potential customer about gold watches inside the Gold Standard jewellery store in New York, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A woman looks at a Rolls Royce "RRR65" car model made from pure gold weighing 1.5 kg, displayed at the "Gem and Jewellery India International Exhibition 2013" (GJIIE) in Chennai March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A salesman counts money at a jewellery shop at the gold market in Riyadh, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>Salespeople are reflected in a mirror as they stand at the cash counter inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>An employee arranges jewellery at a window display in a shop at the Gold Souq in Dubai, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/Files</p>

<p>A salesgirl shows a gold necklace to customers at a jewellery showroom in Chandigarh November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

<p>A Muslim pilgrim looks at a jewellery shop a prayer session at the surrounding area of the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Mahdi al-Mehri, 28, a Saudi jeweller, displays gold bangle in a jewellery shop at the surrounding area of the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files</p>

<p>A worker stands in front of his gold jewellery shop at the market of Khan el-Khalili in Old Cairo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files</p>

<p>A Turkish couple look into jewellery shop where gold bangles are on display in Grand Bazaar in Istanbul June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files</p>

<p>Customers crowd at a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival in Kochi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A salesgirl is reflected in a mirror inside a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival in Kochi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Women stand in front of a gold shop at al-Bzoria market in old Damascus April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/Files</p>

<p>A customer looks at gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A customer tries on a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A woman checks a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries a gold earring inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>Customers check gold rings inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>A salesman arranges a gold necklace inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

<p>The salesman displays gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Chennai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

