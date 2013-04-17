Gold rush
A customer holds a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A customer holds a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Customers try gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Customers try gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A girl tries a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl tries a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A saleswoman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A saleswoman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An employee arranges gold bangles at a jewellery shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An employee arranges gold bangles at a jewellery shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Women look into a jewellery shop where gold bangles are on display at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Women look into a jewellery shop where gold bangles are on display at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An employee arranges gold jewellery in the counter of a gold shop in Wuhan, Hubei province April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee arranges gold jewellery in the counter of a gold shop in Wuhan, Hubei province April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A customer looks at gold accessories at a gold store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 16, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A customer looks at gold accessories at a gold store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 16, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Store manager Jared Minsky talks to a potential customer about gold watches inside the Gold Standard jewellery store in New York, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Store manager Jared Minsky talks to a potential customer about gold watches inside the Gold Standard jewellery store in New York, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman looks at a Rolls Royce "RRR65" car model made from pure gold weighing 1.5 kg, displayed at the "Gem and Jewellery India International Exhibition 2013" (GJIIE) in Chennai March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A woman looks at a Rolls Royce "RRR65" car model made from pure gold weighing 1.5 kg, displayed at the "Gem and Jewellery India International Exhibition 2013" (GJIIE) in Chennai March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A salesman counts money at a jewellery shop at the gold market in Riyadh, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A salesman counts money at a jewellery shop at the gold market in Riyadh, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Salespeople are reflected in a mirror as they stand at the cash counter inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Salespeople are reflected in a mirror as they stand at the cash counter inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
An employee arranges jewellery at a window display in a shop at the Gold Souq in Dubai, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/Files
An employee arranges jewellery at a window display in a shop at the Gold Souq in Dubai, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/Files
A salesgirl shows a gold necklace to customers at a jewellery showroom in Chandigarh November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A salesgirl shows a gold necklace to customers at a jewellery showroom in Chandigarh November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A Muslim pilgrim looks at a jewellery shop a prayer session at the surrounding area of the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Muslim pilgrim looks at a jewellery shop a prayer session at the surrounding area of the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Mahdi al-Mehri, 28, a Saudi jeweller, displays gold bangle in a jewellery shop at the surrounding area of the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files
Mahdi al-Mehri, 28, a Saudi jeweller, displays gold bangle in a jewellery shop at the surrounding area of the Grand Mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files
A worker stands in front of his gold jewellery shop at the market of Khan el-Khalili in Old Cairo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files
A worker stands in front of his gold jewellery shop at the market of Khan el-Khalili in Old Cairo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files
A Turkish couple look into jewellery shop where gold bangles are on display in Grand Bazaar in Istanbul June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files
A Turkish couple look into jewellery shop where gold bangles are on display in Grand Bazaar in Istanbul June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files
Customers crowd at a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival in Kochi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Customers crowd at a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival in Kochi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A salesgirl is reflected in a mirror inside a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival in Kochi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A salesgirl is reflected in a mirror inside a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival in Kochi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Women stand in front of a gold shop at al-Bzoria market in old Damascus April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/Files
Women stand in front of a gold shop at al-Bzoria market in old Damascus April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/Files
A customer looks at gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A customer looks at gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A customer tries on a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A customer tries on a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A woman checks a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A woman checks a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries a gold earring inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries a gold earring inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Customers check gold rings inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Customers check gold rings inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A salesman arranges a gold necklace inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A salesman arranges a gold necklace inside a gold jewellery showroom in Kochi April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
The salesman displays gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Chennai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
The salesman displays gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Chennai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Next Slideshows
The wizardry of Quidditch
The competitive sport in Harry Potter's world reaches World Cup status in Florida.
Animal weddings
From cats and dogs to frogs and pigs, snapshots of animals saying "i do".
Candid Goddess
The Goddess - when she is not posing.
The work of Ron Mueck
The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.