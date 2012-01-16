Edition:
Golden Globe after-parties

<p>Gerard Butler and actor Rob Lowe share a moment at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>(L-R) Model Kelly Sawyer, actress Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe attend The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Jason Statham and his friends have a laugh at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Harvey Weinstein's wife actress Georgina Chapman talk at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Actress Viola Davis attends The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>French actor and winner of the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for his role in "The Artist" Jean Dujardin and cast member Missi Pyle attend The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Actress Meryl Streep shows off her Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture - Drama for her work in "The Iron Lady" during her arrival at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Actor Will Arnett gestures, as his wife Amy Poehler and Tina Fey watch, at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Sofia Vergara kisses Aubrey Anderson-Emmons at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

<p>French producer Thomas Langmann holds the Golden Globe award for the Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, for his film "The Artist", at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Actress Kate Beckinsale poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a comedy or musical television series for her role in "Enlightened", sits with musician Ben Harper, her mother Diane Ladd and her award inside the HBO after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Will Arnett poses between his wife Amy Poehler and Tina Fey at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Nora Arnezeder arrives at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is being interviewed at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Claire Danes holds her award for best performance by an actress in a drama television series for "Homeland" as she arrives at the HBO after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Idris Elba shows off his Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work on "Luther" as he arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Actor Zachary Levi and model Elle Macpherson arrive at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Peter Dinklage, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television for "Game of Thrones," holds his award in one hand and the hand of his wife Erica Schmidt in the other as he arrives at the HBO after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Jessica Alba poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

<p>Charlize Theron arrives at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Will Arnett and his wife Amy Poehler pose at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Lea Michele poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Paris Hilton arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Janelle Monae arrives at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>James Cromwell holds Uggie, a Jack Russell terrier from "The Artist," during their arrival at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Sofia Vergara and Mandy Patinkin arrive at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

<p>Lindsay Lohan arrives at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Ashlan Gorse arrives at the NBC Universal after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

