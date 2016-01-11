Edition:
India
Golden Globe after-parties

The cast of "Transparent" pose in various positions as they arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Jon Hamm carries his award for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama for his role on "Mad Men" as he arrives at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Jaime King greets actress Michelle Monaghan as they arrive at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Rachel Bloom holds her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" as she arrives at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actors Carly Chaikin, Christian Slater, winner of Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for 'Mr. Robot,' Rami Malek and Portia Doubleday (L-R), winners of Best Series - Drama for 'Mr. Robot,' attend the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Kaley Cuoco attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actors Denis O'Hare (L) and Cheyenne Jackson attend the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
(L-R) Sistine Stallone, model Jennifer Flavin, actor Sylvester Stallone, winner of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award for his role in "Creed", Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Gillian Anderson at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Heidi Klum arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Singer Charli XCX at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Part. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Singer Katy Perry arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Jackie Cruz at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
(L-R) Orlando Bloom, Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Lady Victoria Hervey arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Ta'Rhonda Jones at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Alexandra Daddario attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Katharine McPhee attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Kat Graham attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Fashion designer Whitney Port arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Laverne Cox arrives at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Krysten Ritter arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Bella Thorne arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Jaimie Alexander and actor Peter Facinelli arrive at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Candice Patton attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Malin Ackerman arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Rumer Willis attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Model Kelly Rohrbach arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actor Damien Lewis arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actors Zoe Lister-Jones (L), Colin Hanks and Angelique Cabral arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Socialite Olivia Palermo arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actor Patrick Stewart and wife, Sunny Ozell, arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Rooney Mara arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actor Andy Sandberg arrives at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actor Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Queen Latifah arrives at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Bella Thorne attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Mira Sorvino arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Meagan Good attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Actress Kate Bosworth arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
