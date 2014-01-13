Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 13, 2014 | 8:00pm IST

Golden Globe after parties

<p>Idris Elba gestures as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Idris Elba gestures as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, January 13, 2014

Idris Elba gestures as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
1 / 29
<p>Cassie Scerbo gets some help positioning her dress as she poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Cassie Scerbo gets some help positioning her dress as she poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Cassie Scerbo gets some help positioning her dress as she poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 29
<p>British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 29
<p>Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Lady Victoria Hervey poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 29
<p>Drew Barrymore and her husband Will Kopelman arrive during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Drew Barrymore and her husband Will Kopelman arrive during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Drew Barrymore and her husband Will Kopelman arrive during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 29
<p>Bruce Dern and Laura Dern pose at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Bruce Dern and Laura Dern pose at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Bruce Dern and Laura Dern pose at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 29
<p>Andy Samberg poses with cast members (L-R) Andre Braugher, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews with their Golden Globe for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Andy Samberg poses with cast members (L-R) Andre Braugher, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews with their Golden Globe for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12,...more

Monday, January 13, 2014

Andy Samberg poses with cast members (L-R) Andre Braugher, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews with their Golden Globe for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
7 / 29
<p>Heidi Klum gestures at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Heidi Klum gestures at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Heidi Klum gestures at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 29
<p>Michael Douglas holds the Golden Globe Award he won as Best Actor, Miniseries or Movie, for his role in HBO's "Behind the Candelabra" at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Michael Douglas holds the Golden Globe Award he won as Best Actor, Miniseries or Movie, for his role in HBO's "Behind the Candelabra" at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred...more

Monday, January 13, 2014

Michael Douglas holds the Golden Globe Award he won as Best Actor, Miniseries or Movie, for his role in HBO's "Behind the Candelabra" at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
9 / 29
<p>Miranda Kerr poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Miranda Kerr poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Miranda Kerr poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 29
<p>Alyssa Milano poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Alyssa Milano poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Alyssa Milano poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 29
<p>Robin Wright holds her award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in "House of Cards" at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Robin Wright holds her award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in "House of Cards" at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny...more

Monday, January 13, 2014

Robin Wright holds her award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in "House of Cards" at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 29
<p>Amy Adams holds her award for Best Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in the film "American Hustle" as she poses with her partner Darren Le Gallo at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Amy Adams holds her award for Best Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in the film "American Hustle" as she poses with her partner Darren Le Gallo at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual...more

Monday, January 13, 2014

Amy Adams holds her award for Best Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in the film "American Hustle" as she poses with her partner Darren Le Gallo at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 29
<p>Kevin Bacon, his wife actress Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon, arrive at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Kevin Bacon, his wife actress Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon, arrive at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, January 13, 2014

Kevin Bacon, his wife actress Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon, arrive at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
14 / 29
<p>Sofia Vergara attends the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Sofia Vergara attends the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Monday, January 13, 2014

Sofia Vergara attends the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
15 / 29
<p>"Modern Family" cast members (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell attend the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

"Modern Family" cast members (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell attend the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Monday, January 13, 2014

"Modern Family" cast members (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell attend the Fox Golden Globe party in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
16 / 29
<p>Uma Thurman poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Uma Thurman poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Uma Thurman poses at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 29
<p>Emilia Clarke from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Emilia Clarke from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, January 13, 2014

Emilia Clarke from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 29
<p>Taylor Swift arrives with her brother Austin Swift during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Taylor Swift arrives with her brother Austin Swift during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Taylor Swift arrives with her brother Austin Swift during a cocktail reception before the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 29
<p>Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman pose together at The Weinstein Company &amp; Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman pose together at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman pose together at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 29
<p>Cassie Scerbo poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Cassie Scerbo poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Cassie Scerbo poses at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 29
<p>Natasha Lyonne and Laura Prepon pose at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Natasha Lyonne and Laura Prepon pose at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Natasha Lyonne and Laura Prepon pose at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 29
<p>Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street" at The Weinstein Company &amp; Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street" at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills,...more

Monday, January 13, 2014

Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street" at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
23 / 29
<p>Jared Leto holds his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in "The Dallas Buyers Club" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jared Leto holds his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in "The Dallas Buyers Club" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014....more

Monday, January 13, 2014

Jared Leto holds his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in "The Dallas Buyers Club" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 29
<p>Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman pose with British actor Michael Sheen at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman pose with British actor Michael Sheen at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman pose with British actor Michael Sheen at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
25 / 29
<p>Elisabeth Moss poses with her award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie for her role in "Top of the Lake" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Elisabeth Moss poses with her award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie for her role in "Top of the Lake" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014....more

Monday, January 13, 2014

Elisabeth Moss poses with her award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie for her role in "Top of the Lake" at the 15th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 29
<p>Jon Voight holds the Golden Globe he won for Best Supporting Actor in a TV mini-series, series or movie for "Ray Donovan", as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Jon Voight holds the Golden Globe he won for Best Supporting Actor in a TV mini-series, series or movie for "Ray Donovan", as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014....more

Monday, January 13, 2014

Jon Voight holds the Golden Globe he won for Best Supporting Actor in a TV mini-series, series or movie for "Ray Donovan", as he arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
27 / 29
<p>Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 29
<p>Helen Mirren poses with former boxer Mike Tyson at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Helen Mirren poses with former boxer Mike Tyson at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, January 13, 2014

Helen Mirren poses with former boxer Mike Tyson at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
People's Choice red carpet

People's Choice red carpet

Next Slideshows

People's Choice red carpet

People's Choice red carpet

Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.

10 Jan 2014
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

10 Jan 2014
National Board of Review Awards

National Board of Review Awards

Stars arrive at the National Board of Review Awards.

08 Jan 2014
The girls of Girls

The girls of Girls

The cast of the HBO show at the premiere of the third season.

08 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures