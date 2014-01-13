Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 13, 2014 | 11:50pm IST

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

<p>Actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Drew Barrymore hug on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Drew Barrymore hug on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Drew Barrymore hug on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 60
<p>Actress Emma Thomson speaks with actor Matthew McConaughey and Brazilian model Camila Alves as they arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Emma Thomson speaks with actor Matthew McConaughey and Brazilian model Camila Alves as they arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Emma Thomson speaks with actor Matthew McConaughey and Brazilian model Camila Alves as they arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 60
<p>Actress Cate Blanchett from the film "Blue Jasmine" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett from the film "Blue Jasmine" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Cate Blanchett from the film "Blue Jasmine" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 60
<p>Actress Sandra Bullock, from the film "Gravity," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Sandra Bullock, from the film "Gravity," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Sandra Bullock, from the film "Gravity," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 60
<p>Actress Olivia Wilde arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Olivia Wilde arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Olivia Wilde arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 60
<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 60
<p>Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
7 / 60
<p>Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper greet each other at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper greet each other at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper greet each other at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 60
<p>Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 60
<p>Musican Taylor Swift arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musican Taylor Swift arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Musican Taylor Swift arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 60
<p>Actress Sofia Vergara from the sitcom "Modern Family" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Sofia Vergara from the sitcom "Modern Family" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Sofia Vergara from the sitcom "Modern Family" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 60
<p>Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 60
<p>Actress Julia Roberts arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Julia Roberts arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Julia Roberts arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 60
<p>Actress Drew Barrymore arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Drew Barrymore arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Drew Barrymore arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 60
<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Reese Witherspoon poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Reese Witherspoon poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 60
<p>Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "The Dallas Buyers Club" arrives with Camila Alves at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "The Dallas Buyers Club" arrives with Camila Alves at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "The Dallas Buyers Club" arrives with Camila Alves at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 60
<p>Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 60
<p>Actress Emma Thompson, from the film "Saving Mr. Banks," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Emma Thompson, from the film "Saving Mr. Banks," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Emma Thompson, from the film "Saving Mr. Banks," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 60
<p>Actress Kerry Washington and actor Christoph Waltz talk on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Kerry Washington and actor Christoph Waltz talk on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Kerry Washington and actor Christoph Waltz talk on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
19 / 60
<p>Actress Edie Falco arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Edie Falco arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Edie Falco arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 60
<p>Actress Zooey Deschanel from the sitcom "New Girl" poses on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Zooey Deschanel from the sitcom "New Girl" poses on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Zooey Deschanel from the sitcom "New Girl" poses on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 60
<p>Actress Sally Hawkins, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Sally Hawkins, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Sally Hawkins, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 60
<p>Actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
23 / 60
<p>Actress Amber Heard arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Amber Heard arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Amber Heard arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
24 / 60
<p>Actress Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 60
<p>Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
26 / 60
<p>Model Heidi Klum arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Model Heidi Klum arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Model Heidi Klum arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 60
<p>Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 60
<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o of the film "12 Years A Slave" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o of the film "12 Years A Slave" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Lupita Nyong'o of the film "12 Years A Slave" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 60
<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 60
<p>Actor Kevin Bacon with daughter Sosie Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick pose on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Kevin Bacon with daughter Sosie Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick pose on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actor Kevin Bacon with daughter Sosie Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick pose on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 60
<p>Actress Michelle Dockery arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Michelle Dockery arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Michelle Dockery arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
32 / 60
<p>Actress Hayden Panettiere, from the drama series "Nashville," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Hayden Panettiere, from the drama series "Nashville," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Hayden Panettiere, from the drama series "Nashville," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 60
<p>Actress Elisabeth Moss from the drama series "Mad Men" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Elisabeth Moss from the drama series "Mad Men" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Elisabeth Moss from the drama series "Mad Men" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 60
<p>Actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 60
<p>Musician Joanna Newsom and actor Andy Samberg arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Joanna Newsom and actor Andy Samberg arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Musician Joanna Newsom and actor Andy Samberg arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
36 / 60
<p>Actor Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actor Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
37 / 60
<p>Actress and Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress and Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress and Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
38 / 60
<p>Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
39 / 60
<p>Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
40 / 60
<p>Actress Julianna Margulies, from the drama series "The Good Wife," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Julianna Margulies, from the drama series "The Good Wife," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Julianna Margulies, from the drama series "The Good Wife," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
41 / 60
<p>Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrives with Sari Mercer at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrives with Sari Mercer at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrives with Sari Mercer at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
42 / 60
<p>Actress Gabourey Sidibe arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Gabourey Sidibe arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Gabourey Sidibe arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
43 / 60
<p>Actress Amy Poehler arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Amy Poehler arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Amy Poehler arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
44 / 60
<p>Dame Helen Mirren and Mila Kunis share a laugh at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Dame Helen Mirren and Mila Kunis share a laugh at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Dame Helen Mirren and Mila Kunis share a laugh at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
45 / 60
<p>Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
46 / 60
<p>Bono, Larry Mullen, Jr., Adam Clayon, and The Edge from the band U2 arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Bono, Larry Mullen, Jr., Adam Clayon, and The Edge from the band U2 arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Bono, Larry Mullen, Jr., Adam Clayon, and The Edge from the band U2 arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
47 / 60
<p>Actors Robin Wright and Ben Foster arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actors Robin Wright and Ben Foster arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actors Robin Wright and Ben Foster arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
48 / 60
<p>Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
49 / 60
<p>Actor Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actor Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
50 / 60
<p>Actors Oscar Isaac and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Oscar Isaac and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actors Oscar Isaac and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
51 / 60
<p>Actress Sarah Paulson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Sarah Paulson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Sarah Paulson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
52 / 60
<p>Actors Bruce Dern and his daughter Laura Dern arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Bruce Dern and his daughter Laura Dern arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actors Bruce Dern and his daughter Laura Dern arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
53 / 60
<p>Actress Kaley Cuoco, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Kaley Cuoco, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Kaley Cuoco, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
54 / 60
<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o, of the film "12 Years A Slave," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o, of the film "12 Years A Slave," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Lupita Nyong'o, of the film "12 Years A Slave," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
55 / 60
<p>Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
56 / 60
<p>Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
57 / 60
<p>TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
58 / 60
<p>Actress Jacqueline Bisset arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Jacqueline Bisset arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Jacqueline Bisset arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
59 / 60
<p>Actress Melissa Rauch, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Melissa Rauch, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 13, 2014

Actress Melissa Rauch, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Golden Globe after parties

Golden Globe after parties

Next Slideshows

Golden Globe after parties

Golden Globe after parties

Inside the after parties following the Golden Globe Awards.

13 Jan 2014
People's Choice red carpet

People's Choice red carpet

Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.

10 Jan 2014
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

10 Jan 2014
National Board of Review Awards

National Board of Review Awards

Stars arrive at the National Board of Review Awards.

08 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures