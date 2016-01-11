Golden Globe highlights
Leonardo DiCaprio holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama, for "The Revenant", at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Ricky Gervais hosts. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin (2nd R) and their daughters Sistine (L), Scarlet, (2nd L) and Sophia, pose with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in "Creed". REUTERS/Lucy...more
Rachel Bloom poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" backstage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio speaks after "The Revenant" won Best Motion Picture, Drama. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Lady Gaga poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "American Horror Story- Hotel". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Denzel Washington (L) and his family are seen on stage after Washington won the Cecil B. Demille Award. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Matt Damon takes a photo as he poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Martian". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Melissa McCarthy (L) Jason Statham (C) and Paul Feig on stage. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Jennifer Lawrence poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in "Joy". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Melissa McCarthy and her husband actor Ben Falcone make their way to the ballroom on arrival. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christian Slater poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "Mr. Robot". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Amy Adams gets a kiss from an unidentified guest upon her arrival. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jon Hamm poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama for his role in "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Michael B. Jordan arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu poses with the awards for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama for "The Revenant" (L) and actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for ...more
Actor Jonah Hill arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kate Winslet poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in "Steve Jobs". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Ridley Scott accepts the award after "The Martian" won Best Motion Picture - Comedy. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Sylvester Stallone poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in "Creed". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taraji P. Henson poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama for her role in "Empire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Comedian Amy Schumer arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ryan Gosling (L) and Brad Pitt present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Brie Larson speaks after winning Best Actress - Motion Picture, Drama for her performance in "Room". REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Rachel Bloom reacts after winning Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical for her performance in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend". REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Host Ricky Gervais (L) stands with presenter Mel Gibson. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Taraji P. Henson reacts after winning Best Actress - TV Series, Drama for her performance in "Empire". REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Jonah Hill (L) and Channing Tatum present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Amy Schumer (L) and Jennifer Lawrence present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Mark Wahlberg (L) and Will Ferrell present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Actress Taraji P. Henson walks to the ballroom as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Quentin Tarantino accepts the award for Ennio Morricone after "The Hateful Eight" won Best Original Score - Motion Picture. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Jim Carrey presents. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Jamie Foxx and Lily James present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Sam Smith (R) and Jimmy Napes pose with the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "Writing's on the Wall" from the film "Spectre". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her way to the ballroom on arrival. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Oscar Isaac poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "Show Me a Hero". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Gael Garcia Bernal, Bernadette Peters (C) and Lola Kirke pose backstage with the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Mozart in the Jungle". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Pete Docter (L) and producer Jonas Rivera pose with the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated for "Inside Out". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
David Bowie: 1947-2016
David Bowie, a music legend who pushed the boundaries of music, fashion, identity and sexuality, died of cancer at age 69.
Style File - Priyanka Chopra
A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
People's Choice Awards
Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.
People's Choice red carpet
Celebrities arrive for the People's Choice Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.