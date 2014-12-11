Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 11, 2014 | 9:50pm IST

Golden Globe nominees

The Imitation Game is among the Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

The Imitation Game is among the Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
The Imitation Game is among the Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture, Drama.
Close
1 / 30
Other nominees in the category include Foxcatcher.

Other nominees in the category include Foxcatcher.

Reuters / Monday, May 19, 2014
Other nominees in the category include Foxcatcher.
Close
2 / 30
Boyhood.

Boyhood.

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
Boyhood.
Close
3 / 30
Selma.

Selma.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Selma.
Close
4 / 30
The Theory of Everything.

The Theory of Everything.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
The Theory of Everything.
Close
5 / 30
Steve Carrell is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Foxcatcher.

Steve Carrell is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Foxcatcher.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Steve Carrell is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Foxcatcher.
Close
6 / 30
Other nominees in the category include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Imitation Game.

Other nominees in the category include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Imitation Game.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Other nominees in the category include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Imitation Game.
Close
7 / 30
Jake Gyllenhaal for Nightcrawler.

Jake Gyllenhaal for Nightcrawler.

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2013
Jake Gyllenhaal for Nightcrawler.
Close
8 / 30
David Oyelowo for Selma.

David Oyelowo for Selma.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
David Oyelowo for Selma.
Close
9 / 30
Eddie Redmayne for the Theory of Everything.

Eddie Redmayne for the Theory of Everything.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Eddie Redmayne for the Theory of Everything.
Close
10 / 30
Jennifer Aniston is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for Cake.

Jennifer Aniston is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for Cake.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Jennifer Aniston is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for Cake.
Close
11 / 30
Other nominees in the category include Felicity Jones for The Theory of Everything.

Other nominees in the category include Felicity Jones for The Theory of Everything.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Other nominees in the category include Felicity Jones for The Theory of Everything.
Close
12 / 30
Julianne Moore for Still Alice.

Julianne Moore for Still Alice.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Julianne Moore for Still Alice.
Close
13 / 30
Rosamund Pike for Gone Girl.

Rosamund Pike for Gone Girl.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2013
Rosamund Pike for Gone Girl.
Close
14 / 30
Reese Witherspoon for Wild.

Reese Witherspoon for Wild.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Reese Witherspoon for Wild.
Close
15 / 30
Birdman is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

Birdman is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Birdman is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.
Close
16 / 30
Other nominees in the category include The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Other nominees in the category include The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
Other nominees in the category include The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Close
17 / 30
Into the Woods.

Into the Woods.

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2014
Into the Woods.
Close
18 / 30
Pride.

Pride.

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2009
Pride.
Close
19 / 30
St. Vincent.

St. Vincent.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
St. Vincent.
Close
20 / 30
Ralph Fiennes is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Grand Budapest Hotel.

Ralph Fiennes is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Grand Budapest Hotel.

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
Ralph Fiennes is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Grand Budapest Hotel.
Close
21 / 30
Other nominees in the category include Michael Keaton for Birdman.

Other nominees in the category include Michael Keaton for Birdman.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Other nominees in the category include Michael Keaton for Birdman.
Close
22 / 30
Bill Murray for St. Vincent.

Bill Murray for St. Vincent.

Reuters / Saturday, September 06, 2014
Bill Murray for St. Vincent.
Close
23 / 30
Joaquin Phoenix for Inherent Vice.

Joaquin Phoenix for Inherent Vice.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Joaquin Phoenix for Inherent Vice.
Close
24 / 30
Christoph Waltz for Big Eyes.

Christoph Waltz for Big Eyes.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Christoph Waltz for Big Eyes.
Close
25 / 30
Amy Adams is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Big Eyes.

Amy Adams is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Big Eyes.

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2014
Amy Adams is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Big Eyes.
Close
26 / 30
Other nominees in the category include Emily Blunt in Into the Woods.

Other nominees in the category include Emily Blunt in Into the Woods.

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
Other nominees in the category include Emily Blunt in Into the Woods.
Close
27 / 30
Helen Mirren for The Hundred-Foot Journey.

Helen Mirren for The Hundred-Foot Journey.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Helen Mirren for The Hundred-Foot Journey.
Close
28 / 30
Julianne Moore for Map to the Stars.

Julianne Moore for Map to the Stars.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Julianne Moore for Map to the Stars.
Close
29 / 30
Quvenzhane Wallis for Annie.

Quvenzhane Wallis for Annie.

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
Quvenzhane Wallis for Annie.
Close
30 / 30
