Golden Globe nominees
The Imitation Game is among the Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture, Drama.
Other nominees in the category include Foxcatcher.
Boyhood.
Selma.
The Theory of Everything.
Steve Carrell is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Foxcatcher.
Other nominees in the category include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Imitation Game.
Jake Gyllenhaal for Nightcrawler.
David Oyelowo for Selma.
Eddie Redmayne for the Theory of Everything.
Jennifer Aniston is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for Cake.
Other nominees in the category include Felicity Jones for The Theory of Everything.
Julianne Moore for Still Alice.
Rosamund Pike for Gone Girl.
Reese Witherspoon for Wild.
Birdman is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.
Other nominees in the category include The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Into the Woods.
Pride.
St. Vincent.
Ralph Fiennes is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Grand Budapest Hotel.
Other nominees in the category include Michael Keaton for Birdman.
Bill Murray for St. Vincent.
Joaquin Phoenix for Inherent Vice.
Christoph Waltz for Big Eyes.
Amy Adams is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Big Eyes.
Other nominees in the category include Emily Blunt in Into the Woods.
Helen Mirren for The Hundred-Foot Journey.
Julianne Moore for Map to the Stars.
Quvenzhane Wallis for Annie.
