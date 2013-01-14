Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 15, 2013 | 2:35am IST

Golden Globe winners

<p>Actress Jodie Foster runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actress Jodie Foster runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Actress Jodie Foster runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
1 / 25
<p>Jessica Chastain, winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for "Zero Dark Thirty," poses with her award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jessica Chastain, winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for "Zero Dark Thirty," poses with her award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Jessica Chastain, winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for "Zero Dark Thirty," poses with her award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 25
<p>Actor Hugh Jackman embraces "Les Miserables" producer Debra Hayward after he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and the film won the award for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman embraces "Les Miserables" producer Debra Hayward after he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and the film won the award for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the 70th annual...more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Actor Hugh Jackman embraces "Les Miserables" producer Debra Hayward after he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and the film won the award for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 25
<p>Director Mark Andrews, winner for Best Animated Feature Film for "Brave," celebrates backstage with his award at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Director Mark Andrews, winner for Best Animated Feature Film for "Brave," celebrates backstage with his award at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Director Mark Andrews, winner for Best Animated Feature Film for "Brave," celebrates backstage with his award at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 25
<p>Actress Julianne Moore, winner of a Golden Globe for best TV movie/miniseries actress in "Game Change", arrives at the HBO after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actress Julianne Moore, winner of a Golden Globe for best TV movie/miniseries actress in "Game Change", arrives at the HBO after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Actress Julianne Moore, winner of a Golden Globe for best TV movie/miniseries actress in "Game Change", arrives at the HBO after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
5 / 25
<p>"Girls" creator and actress Lena Dunham (C) poses with cast members Allison Williams (R) and Zosia Mamet (L) after "Girls" won the award for Best Televison Series, Comedy or Musical at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

"Girls" creator and actress Lena Dunham (C) poses with cast members Allison Williams (R) and Zosia Mamet (L) after "Girls" won the award for Best Televison Series, Comedy or Musical at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13,...more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

"Girls" creator and actress Lena Dunham (C) poses with cast members Allison Williams (R) and Zosia Mamet (L) after "Girls" won the award for Best Televison Series, Comedy or Musical at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 25
<p>Actress Jennifer Garner cheers her husband Ben Affleck (not pictured) as he poses with his awards for best director and Best Motion Picture, Drama for "Argo," backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Jennifer Garner cheers her husband Ben Affleck (not pictured) as he poses with his awards for best director and Best Motion Picture, Drama for "Argo," backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013....more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Actress Jennifer Garner cheers her husband Ben Affleck (not pictured) as he poses with his awards for best director and Best Motion Picture, Drama for "Argo," backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 25
<p>Adele, winner for Best Original Song - Motion Picture, for "Skyfall" from the film of the same name, poses with her award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Adele, winner for Best Original Song - Motion Picture, for "Skyfall" from the film of the same name, poses with her award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Adele, winner for Best Original Song - Motion Picture, for "Skyfall" from the film of the same name, poses with her award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 25
<p>Anne Hathaway holds the award she won for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her work in "Les Miserables" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Anne Hathaway holds the award she won for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her work in "Les Miserables" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Anne Hathaway holds the award she won for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her work in "Les Miserables" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 25
<p>Actor Christoph Waltz holds his award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for "Django Unchained" at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Actor Christoph Waltz holds his award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for "Django Unchained" at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Actor Christoph Waltz holds his award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for "Django Unchained" at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
10 / 25
<p>Claire Danes, winner for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for "Homeland," poses with award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Claire Danes, winner for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for "Homeland," poses with award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Claire Danes, winner for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for "Homeland," poses with award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 25
<p>Director Quentin Tarantino holds the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Django Unchained" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Director Quentin Tarantino holds the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Django Unchained" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Director Quentin Tarantino holds the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Django Unchained" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 25
<p>The cast of "Les Miserables" (From L:) Helena Bonham Carter, Sasha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman, celebrate their win for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The cast of "Les Miserables" (From L:) Helena Bonham Carter, Sasha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman, celebrate their win for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe...more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

The cast of "Les Miserables" (From L:) Helena Bonham Carter, Sasha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman, celebrate their win for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 25
<p>Hugh Jackman poses with his award for best actor in a musical or comedy motion picture for "Les Miserables" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Hugh Jackman poses with his award for best actor in a musical or comedy motion picture for "Les Miserables" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Hugh Jackman poses with his award for best actor in a musical or comedy motion picture for "Les Miserables" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 25
<p>Damian Lewis, winner for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama for "Homeland," poses backstage with his award at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Damian Lewis, winner for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama for "Homeland," poses backstage with his award at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Damian Lewis, winner for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama for "Homeland," poses backstage with his award at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 25
<p>Jennifer Lawrence holds the award she won for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her work in "Silver Linings Playbook" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jennifer Lawrence holds the award she won for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her work in "Silver Linings Playbook" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Jennifer Lawrence holds the award she won for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her work in "Silver Linings Playbook" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 25
<p>Producer and director Ben Affleck (L) poses with "Argo" producers Grant Heslov (C) and George Clooney after Affleck won Best Director and "Argo" won the award for Best Motion Picture Drama at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Producer and director Ben Affleck (L) poses with "Argo" producers Grant Heslov (C) and George Clooney after Affleck won Best Director and "Argo" won the award for Best Motion Picture Drama at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills,...more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Producer and director Ben Affleck (L) poses with "Argo" producers Grant Heslov (C) and George Clooney after Affleck won Best Director and "Argo" won the award for Best Motion Picture Drama at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 25
<p>Actor Don Cheadle, with his partner Bridgid Coulter, holds his award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Don Cheadle, with his partner Bridgid Coulter, holds his award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013....more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Actor Don Cheadle, with his partner Bridgid Coulter, holds his award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 25
<p>"Girls" creator and actress Lena Dunham (C) poses with cast members Allison Williams (R) and Zosia Mamet (L) after "Girls" won the award for Best Televison Series, Comedy or Musical at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

"Girls" creator and actress Lena Dunham (C) poses with cast members Allison Williams (R) and Zosia Mamet (L) after "Girls" won the award for Best Televison Series, Comedy or Musical at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13,...more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

"Girls" creator and actress Lena Dunham (C) poses with cast members Allison Williams (R) and Zosia Mamet (L) after "Girls" won the award for Best Televison Series, Comedy or Musical at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 25
<p>Actress Julianne Moore poses backstage with the awards for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Game Change" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Julianne Moore poses backstage with the awards for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Game Change" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Actress Julianne Moore poses backstage with the awards for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Game Change" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 25
<p>The winners for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, for "Game Change," ctress Julianne Moore (C) and director Jay Roach (2nd from L) pose with other members of the production backstahe at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The winners for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, for "Game Change," ctress Julianne Moore (C) and director Jay Roach (2nd from L) pose with other members of the production backstahe at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in...more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

The winners for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, for "Game Change," ctress Julianne Moore (C) and director Jay Roach (2nd from L) pose with other members of the production backstahe at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 25
<p>Kevin Costner, winner for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Hatfields &amp; McCoys, poses with his award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kevin Costner, winner for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Hatfields & McCoys, poses with his award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Kevin Costner, winner for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Hatfields & McCoys, poses with his award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 25
<p>Producer Grant Heslov holds his award for Best Motion Picture Drama for "Argo" at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Producer Grant Heslov holds his award for Best Motion Picture Drama for "Argo" at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Producer Grant Heslov holds his award for Best Motion Picture Drama for "Argo" at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 25
<p>Director Mark Andrews poses with his award for Best Animated Feature Film, for "Brave" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Director Mark Andrews poses with his award for Best Animated Feature Film, for "Brave" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Director Mark Andrews poses with his award for Best Animated Feature Film, for "Brave" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 25
<p>Director Ben Affleck holds his award for Best Director for "Argo" at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Director Ben Affleck holds his award for Best Director for "Argo" at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Director Ben Affleck holds his award for Best Director for "Argo" at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

Next Slideshows

Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

All the fashion from the Golden Globe red carpet.

14 Jan 2013
Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela

During the Maha Kumbh in Allahabad, thousands take part in a religious gathering at the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati...

10 Mar 2013
Critics Choice Awards

Critics Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.

11 Jan 2013
Oscar nominations: Best Picture

Oscar nominations: Best Picture

Nine films are nominated for Best Picture, including the U.S. Civil War drama "Lincoln."

10 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast