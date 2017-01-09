Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 9, 2017 | 7:00pm IST

Golden Globes memorable moments

Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 25
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for their roles in "La La Land". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for their roles in "La La Land". REUTERS/Mario...more

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for their roles in "La La Land". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 25
Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at the show. Chris Haston/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at the show. Chris Haston/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at the show. Chris Haston/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 25
Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 25
Actress Emily Ratajkowski arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Emily Ratajkowski arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actress Emily Ratajkowski arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 25
Sunny Pawar (L) and Dev Patel present. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Sunny Pawar (L) and Dev Patel present. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Sunny Pawar (L) and Dev Patel present. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 25
Actor Casey Affleck arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Casey Affleck arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actor Casey Affleck arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 25
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Black-ish". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Black-ish". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Black-ish". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 25
Actor Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Actor Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actor Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 25
Billy Bob Thornton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series - Drama for "Goliath". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Billy Bob Thornton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series - Drama for "Goliath". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Billy Bob Thornton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series - Drama for "Goliath". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 25
Actress Anna Chumsky (L) greets actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Anna Chumsky (L) greets actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actress Anna Chumsky (L) greets actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 25
Producer Adele Romanski accepts the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Producer Adele Romanski accepts the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Producer Adele Romanski accepts the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 25
Actress Isabelle Hubbert and producer Paul Verhoeven pose backstage with their awards for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama and Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Elle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Isabelle Hubbert and producer Paul Verhoeven pose backstage with their awards for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama and Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Elle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actress Isabelle Hubbert and producer Paul Verhoeven pose backstage with their awards for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama and Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Elle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 25
Producer Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Producer Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Producer Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 25
Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his role in "Atlanta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his role in "Atlanta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his role in "Atlanta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 25
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at a pre-show cocktail party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at a pre-show cocktail party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at a pre-show cocktail party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 25
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen during the show. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen during the show. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen during the show. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 25
Hugh Laurie holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "The Night Manager". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hugh Laurie holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "The Night Manager". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Hugh Laurie holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "The Night Manager". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 25
Actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 25
Actress Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actress Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 25
Actor Michael Keaton arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Michael Keaton arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actor Michael Keaton arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 25
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 25
Actresses Sarah Paulson (L) and Amanda Peet arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actresses Sarah Paulson (L) and Amanda Peet arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Actresses Sarah Paulson (L) and Amanda Peet arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 25
Rosalind Ross and director Mel Gibson arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rosalind Ross and director Mel Gibson arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Rosalind Ross and director Mel Gibson arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 25
The cast and producers of "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" including Courtney B. Vance (L), producer Ryan Murphy (2nd L), actor John Travolta (3rd L), Connie Britton and Cuba Gooding Jr (2nd R), pose with their award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast and producers of "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" including Courtney B. Vance (L), producer Ryan Murphy (2nd L), actor John Travolta (3rd L), Connie Britton and Cuba Gooding Jr (2nd R), pose with their award for Best...more

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The cast and producers of "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" including Courtney B. Vance (L), producer Ryan Murphy (2nd L), actor John Travolta (3rd L), Connie Britton and Cuba Gooding Jr (2nd R), pose with their award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Golden Globes fashion

Golden Globes fashion

Next Slideshows

Golden Globes fashion

Golden Globes fashion

The best and worst dressed on the red carpet at the Golden Globe awards.

09 Jan 2017
Nightclub tribute to George Michael

Nightclub tribute to George Michael

Fans of the late singer George Michael dance away their grief at a tribute night in London.

07 Jan 2017
Men's Fashion Week in London

Men's Fashion Week in London

Highlights from London's fashion week for men.

06 Jan 2017
Debbie and Carrie together

Debbie and Carrie together

Debbie Reynolds, a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies including "Singin' in the Rain," died just one day after the death of her daughter, actress...

29 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast