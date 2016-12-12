Golden Globes nominations
Emma Stone is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy and Ryan Gosling is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for their rolls in "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Anna Kendrick, Laura Dern and Don Cheadle pose after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miss Golden Globe Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone, daughters of actor Sylvester Stallone, take a selfie after nominations announcement for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Casey Affleck is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for his roll in �Manchester By The Sea�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joel Edgerton is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for his roll in "Loving" REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Andrew Garfield is nominated for Best Actor and Mel Gibson is nominated for Best Director for "HAcksaw Ridge". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Viggo Mortensen poses during a photocall for the film "Captain Fantastic" in competition in "Un Certain Regard" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Denzel Washington is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Fences". REUTERS/David McNew
Actor Anna Kendrick poses after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Amy Adams is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Arrival". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Miss Sloane". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Isabelle Huppert is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Elle". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ruth Negga is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Loving". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Natalie Portman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Jackie". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, and Anna Kendrick sit before announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Don Cheadle announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Colin Farrell is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "The Lobster". REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Hugh Grant is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Florence Foster Jenkins�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jonah Hill is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "War Dogs". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ryan Reynolds is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Laura Dern announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Annette Bening is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �20th Century Women�. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Lily Collins is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Rules Don�t Apply�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hailee Steinfeld is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �The Edge of Seventeen�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Meryl Streep is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Florence Foster Jenkins�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Anna Kendrick announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
