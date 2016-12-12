Edition:
Golden Globes nominations

Emma Stone is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy and Ryan Gosling is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for their rolls in "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actors Anna Kendrick, Laura Dern and Don Cheadle pose after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Miss Golden Globe Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone, daughters of actor Sylvester Stallone, take a selfie after nominations announcement for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Casey Affleck is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for his roll in �Manchester By The Sea�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Joel Edgerton is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for his roll in "Loving" REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Andrew Garfield is nominated for Best Actor and Mel Gibson is nominated for Best Director for "HAcksaw Ridge". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Cast member Viggo Mortensen poses during a photocall for the film "Captain Fantastic" in competition in "Un Certain Regard" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Denzel Washington is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Fences". REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Actor Anna Kendrick poses after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Amy Adams is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Arrival". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Miss Sloane". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Isabelle Huppert is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Elle". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Ruth Negga is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Loving". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Natalie Portman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Jackie". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actors Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, and Anna Kendrick sit before announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actor Don Cheadle announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Colin Farrell is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "The Lobster". REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Hugh Grant is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Florence Foster Jenkins�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Jonah Hill is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "War Dogs". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Ryan Reynolds is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actor Laura Dern announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Annette Bening is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �20th Century Women�. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Lily Collins is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Rules Don�t Apply�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Hailee Steinfeld is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �The Edge of Seventeen�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Meryl Streep is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Florence Foster Jenkins�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Actor Anna Kendrick announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
