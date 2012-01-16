Edition:
Golden Globes red carpet

<p>Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Lea Michele poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Charlize Theron poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Madonna poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Claire Danes poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>George Clooney arrives with girlfriend Stacy Keibler at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Kate Winslet poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Michelle Williams poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Gerard Butler arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Nicole Kidman poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Elle Macpherson poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Rooney Mara from the film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Sarah Michelle Gellar arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Jessica Chastain waves as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Viola Davis from "The Help" poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Model Heidi Klum poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Andie MacDowell poses for photographers while arriving at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Julianna Margulies poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Tilda Swinton poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Maria Menounos strikes a pose like American football player Tim Tebow at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Laura Linney poses for photographers at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Salma Hayek arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Nicole Richie poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Sofia Vergara poses for photographers at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist," arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Mila Kunis arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Melissa McCarthy poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Emma Stone poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Mary J. Blige poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>French actor Jean Dujardin and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Natalie Portman arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Paula Patton poses on the red carpet while arriving at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Meryl Streep arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Paula Patton poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jessica Alba arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Peter Dinklage and wife Erica Schmidt arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Jessica Biel poses at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Dianna Agron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Josh Brolin and his wife, actress Diane Lane, pose as they arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Evan Rachel Wood poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Amy Poehler and her husband, actor Will Arnett, arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Freida Pinto poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Jodie Foster poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Debra Messing poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Sofia Vergara poses for photographers on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Helen Mirren and husband director Taylor Hackford at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Glenn Close poses on the red carpet at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Claire Danes poses as she arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist," arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Mark Wahlberg arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban greet Elton John and his partner David Furnish at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

