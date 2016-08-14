Golden Phelps
Rio: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Rio: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
RIo: 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rio: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Rio: 4 x 100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
London: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
London: 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
London: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray
London: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Beijing: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Beijing: 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Beijing: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray
Beijing: 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Beijing: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/David Gray
Beijing: 200m freestyle. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beijing: 4 x 100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/David Gray
Beijing: 400m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray
Athens: 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Athens: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Athens: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray
Athens: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Athens: 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Athens: 400m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray
