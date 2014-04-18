Good Friday in India
A Catholic devotee touches a statue of Jesus Christ to get blessings during Good Friday prayers at a church in Chennai April 18,2014 REUTERS/Babu
Catholic devotees attend a Good Friday Mass inside at a church in New Delhi April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Catholic devotees pray during a Good Friday mass inside a church in New Delhi April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Catholic devotees attend a procession to mark Good Friday outside a church in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Altar boys hold up a crucifix and lamps as they take part in a Good Friday prayer at a church in Kolkata April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee playing the role of Jesus Christ carries a cross during a Good Friday procession in the Guwahati April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a Good Friday prayer at a church in Kolkata April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee playing the role of Jesus Christ holds onto a cross during a Good Friday procession in Guwahati April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A devotee playing the role of Jesus Christ lies on a cross during a Good Friday procession in Guwahati April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
