Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 19, 2016 | 5:00am IST

Good Morning, Mosul

An Iraqi soldier works at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. The Iraqi army has set up a radio station at its base in Makhmour broadcasting into areas south of Mosul controlled by Islamic State militants. The radio, which reaches villages halfway to the northern city, broadcasts military anthems and messages to the more than one million civilians living there. Radio operators said their aim was to weaken the militants� morale and reassure civilians that the military has not forgotten them after nearly two years under Islamic State control. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi soldier works at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. The Iraqi army has set up a radio station at its base in Makhmour broadcasting into areas south of Mosul controlled by Islamic State militants. The radio, which reaches...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Iraqi soldier works at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. The Iraqi army has set up a radio station at its base in Makhmour broadcasting into areas south of Mosul controlled by Islamic State militants. The radio, which reaches villages halfway to the northern city, broadcasts military anthems and messages to the more than one million civilians living there. Radio operators said their aim was to weaken the militants� morale and reassure civilians that the military has not forgotten them after nearly two years under Islamic State control. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
1 / 8
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
2 / 8
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
3 / 8
An Iraqi soldier works at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi soldier works at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Iraqi soldier works at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
4 / 8
An Iraqi soldier guards outside a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi soldier guards outside a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Iraqi soldier guards outside a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 8
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 8
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
7 / 8
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Bus blast in Jerusalem

Bus blast in Jerusalem

Next Slideshows

Bus blast in Jerusalem

Bus blast in Jerusalem

A bomb explodes on a bus in Jerusalem.

19 Apr 2016
Libya on the edge

Libya on the edge

The fragile state, with a new government in place, is vulnerable to attacks from Islamic State and rival fighting between armed factions.

18 Apr 2016
Chile's lava lake volcano

Chile's lava lake volcano

Chile's Volcano Villarrica contains a rare active lava lake within its crater.

18 Apr 2016
Rescue and recovery in Japan

Rescue and recovery in Japan

Japanese rescue teams scour the remains of buildings destroyed by a series of deadly earthquakes in southern Japan.

18 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast