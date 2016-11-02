Good morning New York
The rising sun lights trees in Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun illuminates buildings near Kearny, New Jersey. Picture shot through the windshield. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Staten Island Ferry motors through New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun illuminates the Chrysler Building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun hits the Queensboro Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Oculus transit hub rises over the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun reflects off of One World Trade Center. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A flag flying above fall foliage inside of Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
One World Trade Center. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The wake of a boat as it motors through New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The building known as 432 Park Avenue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Flatiron building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun illuminates a fountain inside of Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The sun rises behind One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun lights trees in Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun lights the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun filters through buildings near One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun illuminates trees and pedestrians in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun lights the Empire State Building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
