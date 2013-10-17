Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 17, 2013 | 11:25pm IST

Goodbye NY horse carriages?

<p>A horse drawn carriage is seen going through Central Park in New York October 16, 2013. The Central Park horse and buggy ride, for decades an iconic New York experience along with a Broadway show or a visit to the Empire State Building, is facing extinction. Three weeks before the city's November 5 mayoral election, the top candidates both support ending the practice and say they are open to alternatives, like replacing the horses with 8-seat electric cars. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A horse drawn carriage is seen going through Central Park in New York October 16, 2013. The Central Park horse and buggy ride, for decades an iconic New York experience along with a Broadway show or a visit to the Empire State Building, is facing...more

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse drawn carriage is seen going through Central Park in New York October 16, 2013. The Central Park horse and buggy ride, for decades an iconic New York experience along with a Broadway show or a visit to the Empire State Building, is facing extinction. Three weeks before the city's November 5 mayoral election, the top candidates both support ending the practice and say they are open to alternatives, like replacing the horses with 8-seat electric cars. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 13
<p>Sightseers await to turn in an intersection during a Central Park carriage ride in New York October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Sightseers await to turn in an intersection during a Central Park carriage ride in New York October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Sightseers await to turn in an intersection during a Central Park carriage ride in New York October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 13
<p>Tourists take pictures while a horse carriage passes, next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tourists take pictures while a horse carriage passes, next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Tourists take pictures while a horse carriage passes, next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver rides with customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides with customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver rides with customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 13
<p>A carriage horse feeds next to pigeons at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A carriage horse feeds next to pigeons at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A carriage horse feeds next to pigeons at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver rides through central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides through central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver rides through central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver waits for customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver waits for customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver waits for customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 13
<p>People get ready for a ride on a horse carriage at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People get ready for a ride on a horse carriage at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

People get ready for a ride on a horse carriage at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver cleans the hoof of a horse before a ride next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver cleans the hoof of a horse before a ride next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver cleans the hoof of a horse before a ride next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 13
<p>The hoof of a carriage horse is seen at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The hoof of a carriage horse is seen at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

The hoof of a carriage horse is seen at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 13
<p>A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
12 / 13
<p>A customer touches a carriage horse next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A customer touches a carriage horse next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A customer touches a carriage horse next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Fresh mountain cheese

Fresh mountain cheese

Next Slideshows

Fresh mountain cheese

Fresh mountain cheese

A fifth generation family produces a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese which takes a minimum of six months to mature.

17 Oct 2013
North Korea water park

North Korea water park

Residents and spectators enjoy the Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang.

17 Oct 2013
Autumn colors

Autumn colors

With the coming of fall, comes the changing of the colors of the landscape.

17 Oct 2013
A two million strong cult

A two million strong cult

Two million people in Africa's Great Lakes region follow the cult of an 83-year-old self-professed god in Uganda.

16 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures