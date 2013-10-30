Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 30, 2013 | 8:05am IST

Google's mystery barge

<p>A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. How badly does Google want to keep under wraps a mysterious project taking shape on a barge in San Francisco Bay? Badly enough to require U.S. government officials to sign confidentiality agreements. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. How badly does Google want to keep under wraps a mysterious project taking shape on a barge in San Francisco Bay? Badly...more

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. How badly does Google want to keep under wraps a mysterious project taking shape on a barge in San Francisco Bay? Badly enough to require U.S. government officials to sign confidentiality agreements. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
1 / 6
<p>A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
2 / 6
<p>A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
3 / 6
<p>A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
4 / 6
<p>A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
5 / 6
<p>A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Palestinian prisoner release

Palestinian prisoner release

Next Slideshows

Palestinian prisoner release

Palestinian prisoner release

Israel frees 26 Palestinian prisoners, the second stage of a limited amnesty designed to help peace talks that have been dogged by divisions on both sides.

30 Oct 2013
Banksy in New York

Banksy in New York

New works by Banksy during his New York residency.

01 Nov 2013
Massive sinkholes

Massive sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly – swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.

30 Oct 2013
Tear gas in Turkey

Tear gas in Turkey

Turkish police break up a protest of around 2,000 people outside an Ankara court over the handling of a trial of a policeman accused of killing a demonstrator...

30 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures