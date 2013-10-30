Google's mystery barge
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. How badly does Google want to keep under wraps a mysterious project taking shape on a barge in San Francisco Bay? Badly...more
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. How badly does Google want to keep under wraps a mysterious project taking shape on a barge in San Francisco Bay? Badly enough to require U.S. government officials to sign confidentiality agreements. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A barge built with four levels of shipping containers is seen at Pier 1 at Treasure Island in San Francisco, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Palestinian prisoner release
Israel frees 26 Palestinian prisoners, the second stage of a limited amnesty designed to help peace talks that have been dogged by divisions on both sides.
Banksy in New York
New works by Banksy during his New York residency.
Massive sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly – swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
Tear gas in Turkey
Turkish police break up a protest of around 2,000 people outside an Ankara court over the handling of a trial of a policeman accused of killing a demonstrator...
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.