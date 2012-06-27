Edition:
Graduating, from prison

<p>Guards stand near a decorated steel door during a High School graduation ceremony for inmates at the George M. Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. Two New York City agencies, the Department of Education and the Department of Correction, share the responsibility for providing education to incarcerated men and women through the "East River Academy" on Rikers Island where inmates can earn their GED or High School diploma, and education staff assist in helping students to transition back to schools in the community upon their release. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Guards stand near a decorated steel door during a High School graduation ceremony for inmates at the George M. Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. Two New York City agencies, the Department of Education and the Department of Correction, share the responsibility for providing education to incarcerated men and women through the "East River Academy" on Rikers Island where inmates can earn their GED or High School diploma, and education staff assist in helping students to transition back to schools in the community upon their release. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Inmate Abdul Cornelius is embraced by his mother Regina (L-not seen) and his sisters Ruwhiy (L) and Afaaf (back C) after receiving his GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Inmate Abdul Cornelius is embraced by his mother Regina (L-not seen) and his sisters Ruwhiy (L) and Afaaf (back C) after receiving his GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Inmate Arisleida Duarte applauds as she and others receive their high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Inmate Arisleida Duarte applauds as she and others receive their high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Guards stand next to inmates during a High School graduation ceremony for inmates at the George M. Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Guards stand next to inmates during a High School graduation ceremony for inmates at the George M. Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Inmate Jamar Allah flips his tassel as a graduate before receiving his High School GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Inmate Jamar Allah flips his tassel as a graduate before receiving his High School GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Inmate Arisleida Duarte (L) speaks with her lawyer Valentina Morales after she received her high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Inmate Arisleida Duarte (L) speaks with her lawyer Valentina Morales after she received her high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Inmates stand to receive their GED (General Equivalency Diploma) at a high school graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Inmates stand to receive their GED (General Equivalency Diploma) at a high school graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A female inmate shares a moment with a visitor (L) after earning her GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George M. Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A female inmate shares a moment with a visitor (L) after earning her GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George M. Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Inmate Jamar Allah speaks to a visitor after he received his high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Inmate Jamar Allah speaks to a visitor after he received his high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Female inmates walk in for a high school graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Female inmates walk in for a high school graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Inmate Abdul Cornelius is hugged by his mother Regina (L) and his sisters (back) after receiving his GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Inmate Abdul Cornelius is hugged by his mother Regina (L) and his sisters (back) after receiving his GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Inmate Jasmine Castrillo poses for a portrait with her most improved award and high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Inmate Jasmine Castrillo poses for a portrait with her most improved award and high school GED (General Equivalency Diploma) at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

