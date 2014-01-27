Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 27, 2014 | 11:22am IST

Grammy Award winners

<p>Hip hop artists Macklemore (R) and Ryan Lewis pose backstage with their awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for "Thrift Shop", Best Rap Song for "Thrift Shop" and Best Rap Album for "The Heist" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Hip hop artists Macklemore (R) and Ryan Lewis pose backstage with their awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for "Thrift Shop", Best Rap Song for "Thrift Shop" and Best Rap Album for "The Heist" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los...more

Monday, January 27, 2014

Hip hop artists Macklemore (R) and Ryan Lewis pose backstage with their awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for "Thrift Shop", Best Rap Song for "Thrift Shop" and Best Rap Album for "The Heist" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 41
<p>Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 41
<p>Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year with Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year with Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for record of the year with Daft Punk for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 41
<p>Daft Punk accept the award for record of the year for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Daft Punk accept the award for record of the year for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Daft Punk accept the award for record of the year for "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 41
<p>Country singer Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Country singer Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014....more

Monday, January 27, 2014

Country singer Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Best Country Song for "Merry Go 'Round" and Best Country Album for "Same Trailer Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 41
<p>Musician Cyndi Lauper poses backstage with her award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Musician Cyndi Lauper poses backstage with her award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Musician Cyndi Lauper poses backstage with her award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 41
<p>Lorde is accompanied by producer Joel Little after the won the award for Song of the Year for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lorde is accompanied by producer Joel Little after the won the award for Song of the Year for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Lorde is accompanied by producer Joel Little after the won the award for Song of the Year for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 41
<p>Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for Best Country Album for "Same Trailer, Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for Best Country Album for "Same Trailer, Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for Best Country Album for "Same Trailer, Different Park" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 41
<p>Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Unorthodox Jukebox" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Unorthodox Jukebox" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Unorthodox Jukebox" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 41
<p>Musicians Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath (L-R) pose with their award for Best Metal Performance for "God is Dead?" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Musicians Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath (L-R) pose with their award for Best Metal Performance for "God is Dead?" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Monday, January 27, 2014

Musicians Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath (L-R) pose with their award for Best Metal Performance for "God is Dead?" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 41
<p>Jay-Z accepts the award for Best Rap Song for "Holy Grail" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jay-Z accepts the award for Best Rap Song for "Holy Grail" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Jay-Z accepts the award for Best Rap Song for "Holy Grail" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 41
<p>Producer Pharrell Williams applauds after Daft Punk and Niles Rogers (R) won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Producer Pharrell Williams applauds after Daft Punk and Niles Rogers (R) won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Producer Pharrell Williams applauds after Daft Punk and Niles Rogers (R) won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 41
<p>Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney accept the award for Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney accept the award for Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney accept the award for Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 41
<p>Lorde accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lorde accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Lorde accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 41
<p>Macklemore &amp; Ryan Lewis (L) win the award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (L) win the award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (L) win the award for Best New Artist at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 41
<p>Ben Harper (R) and Charlie Musselwhite pose with their Grammy award for Best Blues Album for "Get Up!" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ben Harper (R) and Charlie Musselwhite pose with their Grammy award for Best Blues Album for "Get Up!" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Ben Harper (R) and Charlie Musselwhite pose with their Grammy award for Best Blues Album for "Get Up!" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 41
<p>Darius Rucker holds up his award for Best Country Solo Performance for "Wagon Wheel" with his wife Beth at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Darius Rucker holds up his award for Best Country Solo Performance for "Wagon Wheel" with his wife Beth at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Darius Rucker holds up his award for Best Country Solo Performance for "Wagon Wheel" with his wife Beth at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 41
<p>Kathy Griffin poses backstage with the award for best comedy album for "Calm Down Girl" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kathy Griffin poses backstage with the award for best comedy album for "Calm Down Girl" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Kathy Griffin poses backstage with the award for best comedy album for "Calm Down Girl" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 41
<p>Tasha Cobbs poses backstage with her award for best gospel/contemporary Christian music performance for "Break Every Chain (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tasha Cobbs poses backstage with her award for best gospel/contemporary Christian music performance for "Break Every Chain (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Tasha Cobbs poses backstage with her award for best gospel/contemporary Christian music performance for "Break Every Chain (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 41
<p>Gary Clark Jr. poses backstage with the award for best tradional R&amp;B performance for "Please Come Home" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gary Clark Jr. poses backstage with the award for best tradional R&B performance for "Please Come Home" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Gary Clark Jr. poses backstage with the award for best tradional R&B performance for "Please Come Home" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 41
<p>Zedd (L) poses backstage with singer Foxes and their award for best dance recording for "Clarity" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Zedd (L) poses backstage with singer Foxes and their award for best dance recording for "Clarity" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Zedd (L) poses backstage with singer Foxes and their award for best dance recording for "Clarity" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 41
<p>Edie Brickell and Steve Martin pose backstage with their award for best american roots song for "Love Has Come to You" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Edie Brickell and Steve Martin pose backstage with their award for best american roots song for "Love Has Come to You" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Edie Brickell and Steve Martin pose backstage with their award for best american roots song for "Love Has Come to You" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 41
<p>Rodney Crowell poses backstage with the award for best Americana album for "Old Yellow Moon" that he won in collaboration with Emmylou Harris at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rodney Crowell poses backstage with the award for best Americana album for "Old Yellow Moon" that he won in collaboration with Emmylou Harris at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Rodney Crowell poses backstage with the award for best Americana album for "Old Yellow Moon" that he won in collaboration with Emmylou Harris at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 41
<p>Wlodek Pawlik of the Wlodek Pawlik Trio poses backstage with the award for best large jazz ensemble for "Night in Calisia" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wlodek Pawlik of the Wlodek Pawlik Trio poses backstage with the award for best large jazz ensemble for "Night in Calisia" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Wlodek Pawlik of the Wlodek Pawlik Trio poses backstage with the award for best large jazz ensemble for "Night in Calisia" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 41
<p>Fabio Torres (L), Edu Ribiero and Paulo Paulelli (R) of Paquito D'Rivera Y Trio Corrente pose backstage with the award for best latin jazz album for "Song For Maura" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Fabio Torres (L), Edu Ribiero and Paulo Paulelli (R) of Paquito D'Rivera Y Trio Corrente pose backstage with the award for best latin jazz album for "Song For Maura" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014....more

Monday, January 27, 2014

Fabio Torres (L), Edu Ribiero and Paulo Paulelli (R) of Paquito D'Rivera Y Trio Corrente pose backstage with the award for best latin jazz album for "Song For Maura" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 41
<p>Terri Lynn Carrington poses backstage with her award for best jazz instrumental album for "Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Terri Lynn Carrington poses backstage with her award for best jazz instrumental album for "Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Terri Lynn Carrington poses backstage with her award for best jazz instrumental album for "Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 41
<p>Laura Sullivan poses backstage with her award for best new age album for "Love's River" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Laura Sullivan poses backstage with her award for best new age album for "Love's River" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Laura Sullivan poses backstage with her award for best new age album for "Love's River" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 41
<p>Sammy James Jr. (L), Stephen Oremus and William Wittman (R) pose backstage with their award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sammy James Jr. (L), Stephen Oremus and William Wittman (R) pose backstage with their award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Sammy James Jr. (L), Stephen Oremus and William Wittman (R) pose backstage with their award for best musical theater album for "Kinky Boots" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
28 / 41
<p>David Frost (L), Brian Losch and Tim Martyn (R) pose backstage with their award for best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks" by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

David Frost (L), Brian Losch and Tim Martyn (R) pose backstage with their award for best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks" by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014....more

Monday, January 27, 2014

David Frost (L), Brian Losch and Tim Martyn (R) pose backstage with their award for best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks" by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 41
<p>David Frost poses backstage with his awards for producer of the year, classical, and best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks," by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

David Frost poses backstage with his awards for producer of the year, classical, and best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks," by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014....more

Monday, January 27, 2014

David Frost poses backstage with his awards for producer of the year, classical, and best engineered album, classical, for "Winter Morning Walks," by Maria Schneider at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 41
<p>Gregory Porter poses backstage with his award for best jazz vocal album for "Liquid Spirit" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gregory Porter poses backstage with his award for best jazz vocal album for "Liquid Spirit" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Gregory Porter poses backstage with his award for best jazz vocal album for "Liquid Spirit" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
31 / 41
<p>David Alan poses backstage with the award for best classical instrumental solo for "Coriglano: Conjurer- Concerto for Percussionist and String Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

David Alan poses backstage with the award for best classical instrumental solo for "Coriglano: Conjurer- Concerto for Percussionist and String Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Monday, January 27, 2014

David Alan poses backstage with the award for best classical instrumental solo for "Coriglano: Conjurer- Concerto for Percussionist and String Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
32 / 41
<p>Thomas Ades poses backstage with his award for best opera recording for "Ades: The Tempest" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thomas Ades poses backstage with his award for best opera recording for "Ades: The Tempest" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Thomas Ades poses backstage with his award for best opera recording for "Ades: The Tempest" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
33 / 41
<p>Maria Schneider poses backstage with her award for best contemporaty classical compostion for "Winter Morning Walks" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Maria Schneider poses backstage with her award for best contemporaty classical compostion for "Winter Morning Walks" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Maria Schneider poses backstage with her award for best contemporaty classical compostion for "Winter Morning Walks" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
34 / 41
<p>David Garcia and Christopher Stevens of Overcomer pose with their awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Mandisa" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

David Garcia and Christopher Stevens of Overcomer pose with their awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Mandisa" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

David Garcia and Christopher Stevens of Overcomer pose with their awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Mandisa" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
35 / 41
<p>Musician Tye Tribbett poses backstage with his awards for best gospel album for "Greater Than (Live)" and best gospel song for "If He Did It Before...Same God (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Musician Tye Tribbett poses backstage with his awards for best gospel album for "Greater Than (Live)" and best gospel song for "If He Did It Before...Same God (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014....more

Monday, January 27, 2014

Musician Tye Tribbett poses backstage with his awards for best gospel album for "Greater Than (Live)" and best gospel song for "If He Did It Before...Same God (Live)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
36 / 41
<p>Steve Ludwig poses with his awards for best engineered album, non-classical for "Random Access Memories" by Daft Punk and for best historical album for "Charlie is My Darling - Ireland 1965" by The Rolling Stones, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Steve Ludwig poses with his awards for best engineered album, non-classical for "Random Access Memories" by Daft Punk and for best historical album for "Charlie is My Darling - Ireland 1965" by The Rolling Stones, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in...more

Monday, January 27, 2014

Steve Ludwig poses with his awards for best engineered album, non-classical for "Random Access Memories" by Daft Punk and for best historical album for "Charlie is My Darling - Ireland 1965" by The Rolling Stones, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
37 / 41
<p>Simon Earith (L) and James Musgrave pose with their awards for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for "Wings Over America (Deluxe Edition)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Simon Earith (L) and James Musgrave pose with their awards for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for "Wings Over America (Deluxe Edition)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Monday, January 27, 2014

Simon Earith (L) and James Musgrave pose with their awards for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for "Wings Over America (Deluxe Edition)" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
38 / 41
<p>Brent Fischer of The Clare Fischer Orchestra poses with the award for best instrumental composition for "Pensamientos for Solo Alto Saxophone and Chamber Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Brent Fischer of The Clare Fischer Orchestra poses with the award for best instrumental composition for "Pensamientos for Solo Alto Saxophone and Chamber Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014....more

Monday, January 27, 2014

Brent Fischer of The Clare Fischer Orchestra poses with the award for best instrumental composition for "Pensamientos for Solo Alto Saxophone and Chamber Orchestra" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
39 / 41
<p>Jennifer Gasoi poses with her award for best childrens album for "Throw a Penny in the Wishing Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jennifer Gasoi poses with her award for best childrens album for "Throw a Penny in the Wishing Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Jennifer Gasoi poses with her award for best childrens album for "Throw a Penny in the Wishing Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
40 / 41
<p>Lalah Hathaway poses with the award she won with R&amp;B group Snarky Puppy for Best R&amp;B Performance for "Something" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lalah Hathaway poses with the award she won with R&B group Snarky Puppy for Best R&B Performance for "Something" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Lalah Hathaway poses with the award she won with R&B group Snarky Puppy for Best R&B Performance for "Something" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Next Slideshows

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Justin Bieber is the latest addition to our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

24 Jan 2014
Talking TV

Talking TV

The networks roll out the stars of their latest and returning shows.

21 Jan 2014
Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

All the fashion and fun from the SAG Awards red carpet.

19 Jan 2014
Critics' Choice Awards show

Critics' Choice Awards show

Highlights from the Critics' Choice Awards.

18 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures