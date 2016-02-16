Grammy Awards red carpet
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber and his brother Jaxon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football player Russell Wilson and singer Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Chrissy Teigan and musician John Legend. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Wiz Khalifa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ariana Grande is helped with her dress. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
DJs Skrillex and Diplo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Pop artist Z Lala. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Hollywood Vampires, (L-R) Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Tove Lo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adele. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Florence Welch. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tyrese Gibson and his daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alan Thicke and Gloria Loring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Serayah McNeill. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cam. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Travis Barker and his children. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Andra Day. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joy Villa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Matt Sorum takes a picture of singer Tove Lo as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
LL Cool J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
