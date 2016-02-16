Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 16, 2016 | 8:36pm IST

Grammy Awards red carpet

Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Justin Bieber and his brother Jaxon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
NFL football player Russell Wilson and singer Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Actress Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Singer Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Model Chrissy Teigan and musician John Legend. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Wiz Khalifa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Ariana Grande is helped with her dress. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
DJs Skrillex and Diplo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Pop artist Z Lala. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
The Hollywood Vampires, (L-R) Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Singer Tove Lo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Adele. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Florence Welch. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Tyrese Gibson and his daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Alan Thicke and Gloria Loring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Actress Serayah McNeill. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Cam. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Musician Travis Barker and his children. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Singer Andra Day. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Joy Villa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Musician Matt Sorum takes a picture of singer Tove Lo as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
LL Cool J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
