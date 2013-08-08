Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 8, 2013 | 7:20am IST

Grammy camp

<p>Singer-songwriter Vince Gill (2nd R) and multi-instrumentalist Paul V. Franklin (L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Singer-songwriter Vince Gill (2nd R) and multi-instrumentalist Paul V. Franklin (L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Singer-songwriter Vince Gill (2nd R) and multi-instrumentalist Paul V. Franklin (L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
1 / 12
<p>Paul V. Franklin (L) and Vince Gill (R ) speak to teenagers as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Paul V. Franklin (L) and Vince Gill (R ) speak to teenagers as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Paul V. Franklin (L) and Vince Gill (R ) speak to teenagers as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
2 / 12
<p>Vince Gill (L) and Paul V. Franklin play music as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Vince Gill (L) and Paul V. Franklin play music as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Vince Gill (L) and Paul V. Franklin play music as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 12
<p>High school students attend a Grammy camp with Vince Gill and Paul V. Franklin (both not in picture) in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

High school students attend a Grammy camp with Vince Gill and Paul V. Franklin (both not in picture) in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

High school students attend a Grammy camp with Vince Gill and Paul V. Franklin (both not in picture) in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 12
<p>Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill (C) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill (C) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill (C) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 12
<p>Paul V. Franklin takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Paul V. Franklin takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Paul V. Franklin takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 12
<p>Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill smile as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill smile as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill smile as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 12
<p>Vince Gill takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Vince Gill takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Vince Gill takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 12
<p>Paul V. Franklin (L) speaks with teenagers as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Paul V. Franklin (L) speaks with teenagers as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Paul V. Franklin (L) speaks with teenagers as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 12
<p>Paul V. Franklin signs a CD as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Paul V. Franklin signs a CD as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Paul V. Franklin signs a CD as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 12
<p>Paul V. Franklin packs his instrument after taking part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Paul V. Franklin packs his instrument after taking part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Paul V. Franklin packs his instrument after taking part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 12
<p>Paul V. Franklin (center R) and Vince Gill (center L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Paul V. Franklin (center R) and Vince Gill (center L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Paul V. Franklin (center R) and Vince Gill (center L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Style File: Vidya Balan

Style File: Vidya Balan

Next Slideshows

Style File: Vidya Balan

Style File: Vidya Balan

A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.

07 Aug 2013
High-end prison fashion

High-end prison fashion

Prisoners knit clothes for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.

06 Aug 2013
Highest-paid actresses

Highest-paid actresses

Angelina Jolie tops the list of highest-paid actresses.

30 Jul 2013
Colombiamoda fashion

Colombiamoda fashion

Highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week in Medellin.

26 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures