Grand Central century
Commuters pass through Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 12, 2012. Grand Central Terminal, the doyenne of American train stations, is celebrating its 100th birthday. Opened on Feb. 2, 1913 the iconic New York landmark with its Beaux-Arts...more
A woman pulls her luggage at Grand Central Station while Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man stops to look up at the ornate ceiling inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Commuters move through the grand hall of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A view inside the Tiffany clock over Park Ave and 42nd St. Is pictured at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Park Avenue south direction is pictured from a view looking out from the Tiffany clock over Park Ave and 42nd St. at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Excavation work at the site of Grand Central Station in New York 1908. It made its debut in the heyday of cross-country train travel, faced demolition in the era of the auto, and got a new lease on life with a facelift in its eighth decade. Now Grand...more
Excavations for the construction of Grand Central Station in New York 1908. REUTERS/Courtesy of Library of Congress/Handout
A view of the west balcony in Grand Central Station in New York in this photo taken between 1913-1930. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Library of Congress/Handout
Esteban Carrera (L) and Mariuxi Encalada from Ecuador sit on the floor while waiting for a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Esteban Carrera from Ecuador sits on the floor while waiting for a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Customers sit at the counter of the Oyster bar in the lower level of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A couple walks through Grand Central Terminal on their way to getting married in New York on December 12, 2012, the century's last sequential date of 12-12-12. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Light shines through a window as commuters enter the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Commuters walk down a flight of stairs inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man sleeps on a wooden bench in Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Commuters get off a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Commuters wait and walk through Grand Central Station in New York March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The clock on the south facing side of New York's Grand Central Terminal strikes noon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The 59 stars shine as part of the backwards-painted zodiac set in gold leaf constellations span the ceiling of the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People in Grand Central Station pause to observe a moment of silence for the victims of the September 11 attacks in New York September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People use the ramp at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Boxers Kevin Martin (L) and Patrick Aristhene fight inside a ring set up in Grand Central Station for an event promoting the FX series "Lights Out" in New York January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hamish Bowles (L), Victoria Beckham and Anna Wintour (R) attend the launch of Britain's GREAT campaign at Grand Central Station in New York February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A commuter walks through the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal, also known as Grand Central Station, in New York March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The newest Apple Store is seen atop steps on the East Balcony of New York City's Grand Central Station December 7, 2011, during a press preview of the store, which opens to the public on Friday. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man stands to use a computer at an Apple store inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People line up along a street in Manhattan across from Grand Central Station to take buses back to the Brooklyn borough in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People wait in the darkened entrance of Grand Central Terminal hoping for train service to resume as others move around without the convenience of electricity during a blackout in New York on August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East
A man stops to take a photograph as commuters walk through the inside of Grand Central Station in New York, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
